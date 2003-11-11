Used 1998 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- 39,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,990
- 68,741 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$69,800
- 75,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995
- 72,009 miles
$68,888
- 39,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$69,800
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Supra
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Supra
SupraMkIV,11/11/2003
I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.
