Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,407*
Total Cash Price
$39,929
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,420*
Total Cash Price
$53,630
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,593*
Total Cash Price
$55,196
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,321*
Total Cash Price
$39,146
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,963*
Total Cash Price
$54,021
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,494*
Total Cash Price
$40,712
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,765*
Total Cash Price
$56,762
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,321*
Total Cash Price
$39,146
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,383*
Total Cash Price
$44,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$4,609
|Maintenance
|$706
|$1,145
|$1,029
|$1,828
|$1,530
|$6,238
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,129
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,316
|Financing
|$2,147
|$1,727
|$1,279
|$800
|$289
|$6,241
|Depreciation
|$8,248
|$3,886
|$3,419
|$3,032
|$2,720
|$21,306
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,722
|$10,463
|$9,617
|$9,753
|$8,853
|$55,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,539
|$1,382
|$2,455
|$2,055
|$8,379
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,859
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,111
|Financing
|$2,884
|$2,319
|$1,718
|$1,074
|$388
|$8,383
|Depreciation
|$11,078
|$5,220
|$4,592
|$4,073
|$3,654
|$28,617
|Fuel
|$2,904
|$2,992
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$15,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,460
|$14,053
|$12,916
|$13,100
|$11,890
|$74,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,372
|Maintenance
|$976
|$1,583
|$1,423
|$2,527
|$2,115
|$8,624
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,943
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,202
|Financing
|$2,968
|$2,387
|$1,768
|$1,105
|$399
|$8,628
|Depreciation
|$11,401
|$5,372
|$4,726
|$4,192
|$3,760
|$29,452
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,116
|$14,464
|$13,293
|$13,482
|$12,237
|$76,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,123
|$1,009
|$1,792
|$1,500
|$6,116
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,271
|Financing
|$2,105
|$1,693
|$1,254
|$784
|$283
|$6,119
|Depreciation
|$8,086
|$3,810
|$3,352
|$2,973
|$2,667
|$20,888
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,394
|$10,258
|$9,428
|$9,562
|$8,679
|$54,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$955
|$1,550
|$1,392
|$2,473
|$2,070
|$8,440
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,880
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,134
|Financing
|$2,905
|$2,336
|$1,731
|$1,082
|$391
|$8,444
|Depreciation
|$11,159
|$5,258
|$4,626
|$4,103
|$3,680
|$28,825
|Fuel
|$2,926
|$3,014
|$3,104
|$3,197
|$3,293
|$15,533
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,624
|$14,156
|$13,011
|$13,196
|$11,977
|$74,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,700
|Maintenance
|$720
|$1,168
|$1,049
|$1,864
|$1,560
|$6,361
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,170
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,362
|Financing
|$2,189
|$1,761
|$1,304
|$815
|$294
|$6,364
|Depreciation
|$8,409
|$3,962
|$3,486
|$3,092
|$2,774
|$21,724
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,050
|$10,668
|$9,805
|$9,944
|$9,026
|$56,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,553
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$1,628
|$1,463
|$2,598
|$2,175
|$8,868
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,026
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,293
|Financing
|$3,052
|$2,455
|$1,818
|$1,137
|$410
|$8,873
|Depreciation
|$11,725
|$5,525
|$4,860
|$4,311
|$3,867
|$30,288
|Fuel
|$3,074
|$3,167
|$3,261
|$3,360
|$3,460
|$16,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,771
|$14,874
|$13,671
|$13,865
|$12,585
|$78,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,123
|$1,009
|$1,792
|$1,500
|$6,116
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,271
|Financing
|$2,105
|$1,693
|$1,254
|$784
|$283
|$6,119
|Depreciation
|$8,086
|$3,810
|$3,352
|$2,973
|$2,667
|$20,888
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,394
|$10,258
|$9,428
|$9,562
|$8,679
|$54,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sequoia SUV Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$782
|$1,269
|$1,140
|$2,025
|$1,695
|$6,911
|Repairs
|$512
|$593
|$695
|$814
|$948
|$3,562
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,566
|Financing
|$2,379
|$1,913
|$1,417
|$886
|$320
|$6,914
|Depreciation
|$9,137
|$4,305
|$3,788
|$3,359
|$3,014
|$23,603
|Fuel
|$2,396
|$2,468
|$2,541
|$2,618
|$2,696
|$12,719
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,525
|$11,592
|$10,654
|$10,805
|$9,807
|$61,383
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sequoia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
