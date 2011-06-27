Used 2012 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews
Still too new to tell, but so far, so good.
Just purchased this beast yesterday coming from a 2006 Tacoma DBL cab. No difference from the 2011s and prices were basically the same. So, went for the 2012. Love Toyotas in general. In my opinion and history, very reliable. Absolutely humongous inside and comfortable. Ride is not as "plush" as the Suburbans and Denalis, but still good. 100x better than my stiff and bouncy ride Tacoma. Still have to fiddle with the NAV and controls but seems user friendly enough. Drove about 50 miles mixed highway/city and computer avg showed 15-17 mpg. Will post later after a few months for follow-up review.
Best Large SUV out there
I really love this truck. It is a beast. 0-60 mph in about 6.6 seconds. How many SUV this size can really move that fast? I have owned many trucks. From small suv to my last truck. A 2003 GMC Yukon. The Sequoia is the best truck I have owned. It is responsive and has excellent turning radius at low speed for its size. The brakes are unbelievable. My old Yukon's brakes were terrible. This Suv is perfect for my needs. Which includes storage space for my job. And towing trailers and my boat. The front seats are very comfortable. And all my passengers love the captain chairs in the back. People never fight for shotgun because of the nice seats in the back. Has it really been 4 years since I've purchased this truck? The Sequoia has been nothing short of remarkable since I've owned it. Got into a bad accident a year ago. An older gentleman slammed into me. While I was stopped at a red light. Badly damaged the driver side exterior and took out the side mirrors. Thankfully I was not hurt at all. So A plus for safety in that department. Trucks runs like new. The only issue I had was a computer software problem involving Sequoias and Tundra. When it got colder than 30 degrees the truck did not want to start. Took it to the dealership twice. And finally had the issue resolved. Besides that. No maitence costs! I owned GMC and Ford trucks in the past. Something would break every 3 or 4 months. It is so nice to own a truck that runs fine after 4 years of ownership.
Love my Sequoia!
We bought this car new, as a replacement for our 2002 sequoia that had over 100,000 miles on it and was still going strong. But my husband and I wanted something new so we bought our 2nd Sequoia and we love it. It has been super reliable, with no issues and at 48,000 miles we still haven’t even replaced the battery. It is very comfterable on long trips or short trips around town. It handles great in snow and can fit 8 people very comfortably. I feel super safe driving it. We have 2 teenage kids and 2 dogs and this car has handled both very well. I would buy another one in a heartbeat. Great car!
