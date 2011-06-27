  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,655
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mat/Cargo Mat/Door Sill Protectoryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room38.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Spruce Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles