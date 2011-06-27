Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

dirkpitt , 06/06/2013 SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)

31 of 31 people found this review helpful

I bought my Sequoia in 2001 with just the dealer miles on it. Now, it has about 190,000 miles. I have done the regular services on it. It now needs the 180,000 timing belt change, etc. This SUV is incredible. It is still tight, quiet, and like new inside and out. It still does not burn any oil between changes. I stated using synthetic about 4 years ago. At this point, I wonder how long it will last. So far, no problems at all. UPDATE: My 2001 Sequoia now has 252,000 miles on her. The rear hatch door latch broke, but I fixed it myself for $25. Small coolant leak, think we've fixed that. This is an incredible vehicle. Let me explain. My wife drove Suburbans for a long time. I bet we went through 3-4 of them. They were ok, but by the time they had 75,000 miles on them, they would start getting mushy riding. Swaying all over the road. They looked used and worn out. My Sequoia, still rides tight, no swaying, steering is tight, all fittings tight. Soundproof and rattle proof. I've never seen a vehicle maintain it's integrity like this. We just got back from a 1,500 mile trip in it, with no issues at all. I have cloth seats--no rips, tears...nothing. No cracks on the dash. This is a great car. I dread the day it dies. I have a friend who has the same model, is has 300,000 miles on it. Thank-you, Toyota!