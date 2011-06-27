  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Sequoia
5(68%)4(22%)3(9%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.6
91 reviews
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,837 - $3,726
Used Sequoia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unbelievable

dirkpitt, 06/06/2013
SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

I bought my Sequoia in 2001 with just the dealer miles on it. Now, it has about 190,000 miles. I have done the regular services on it. It now needs the 180,000 timing belt change, etc. This SUV is incredible. It is still tight, quiet, and like new inside and out. It still does not burn any oil between changes. I stated using synthetic about 4 years ago. At this point, I wonder how long it will last. So far, no problems at all. UPDATE: My 2001 Sequoia now has 252,000 miles on her. The rear hatch door latch broke, but I fixed it myself for $25. Small coolant leak, think we've fixed that. This is an incredible vehicle. Let me explain. My wife drove Suburbans for a long time. I bet we went through 3-4 of them. They were ok, but by the time they had 75,000 miles on them, they would start getting mushy riding. Swaying all over the road. They looked used and worn out. My Sequoia, still rides tight, no swaying, steering is tight, all fittings tight. Soundproof and rattle proof. I've never seen a vehicle maintain it's integrity like this. We just got back from a 1,500 mile trip in it, with no issues at all. I have cloth seats--no rips, tears...nothing. No cracks on the dash. This is a great car. I dread the day it dies. I have a friend who has the same model, is has 300,000 miles on it. Thank-you, Toyota!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Frame Restoration

Pink, 06/20/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Toyota put a brand new frame and related parts ( About $10,000 of new parts on a 14 year old vehicle.) on a year ago due to some rust issues. Thank you Toyota. 170,000 miles and going strong.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

FRAME

rodrider, 10/31/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

The car is ok but totlaly disapointed with the way the frames rust, my 2001 model has a bad frame rust

Report Abuse

So Far So Good

rangermutt, 08/04/2011
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased this used the summer of 2011 with 130,000 miles on the odometer and would never have purchased it with that many miles had I not seen records of the service that the original owner religiously followed at a local Toyota dealership. A new transmission was put in at just under 60k miles but otherwise the areas of complaint that I have read about including undersized brakes, frame rust-through and cracked exhaust headers I have not experienced (yet). I installed a trailer brake controller for towing a twin-axle 14 foot cargo trailer with GVWR of 6,500 lbs. I will also be driving it in the winter when the snow is too deep for my Miata.

Report Abuse

2001 Sequoia Quality

Ray, 03/05/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 2001 4WD Sequoia has 110K miles and is driven in town by a soccer mom who does not go off road. So far these parts have failed: both front wheel bearings, the rear differential, rear window motor, LF window motor, A/C (compressor, evaporator, and something else- been to dealer 5 times for a/c problems). Engine has had oil replaced every 4K miles and has a knock in it. All failures due to faulty parts. I am thankful I invested in the platnum 0 ded bumper-bumper 100K mile warranty. The driver side seat is designed to wear a hole in the side (90K miles) from getting in/out. Gas mileage avg 12-18 mpg. Toyota Corp customer service not helpful. No problems since last major repair ~80K mi

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale

Related Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles