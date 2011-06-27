Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable
I bought my Sequoia in 2001 with just the dealer miles on it. Now, it has about 190,000 miles. I have done the regular services on it. It now needs the 180,000 timing belt change, etc. This SUV is incredible. It is still tight, quiet, and like new inside and out. It still does not burn any oil between changes. I stated using synthetic about 4 years ago. At this point, I wonder how long it will last. So far, no problems at all. UPDATE: My 2001 Sequoia now has 252,000 miles on her. The rear hatch door latch broke, but I fixed it myself for $25. Small coolant leak, think we've fixed that. This is an incredible vehicle. Let me explain. My wife drove Suburbans for a long time. I bet we went through 3-4 of them. They were ok, but by the time they had 75,000 miles on them, they would start getting mushy riding. Swaying all over the road. They looked used and worn out. My Sequoia, still rides tight, no swaying, steering is tight, all fittings tight. Soundproof and rattle proof. I've never seen a vehicle maintain it's integrity like this. We just got back from a 1,500 mile trip in it, with no issues at all. I have cloth seats--no rips, tears...nothing. No cracks on the dash. This is a great car. I dread the day it dies. I have a friend who has the same model, is has 300,000 miles on it. Thank-you, Toyota!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Frame Restoration
Toyota put a brand new frame and related parts ( About $10,000 of new parts on a 14 year old vehicle.) on a year ago due to some rust issues. Thank you Toyota. 170,000 miles and going strong.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
FRAME
The car is ok but totlaly disapointed with the way the frames rust, my 2001 model has a bad frame rust
So Far So Good
I purchased this used the summer of 2011 with 130,000 miles on the odometer and would never have purchased it with that many miles had I not seen records of the service that the original owner religiously followed at a local Toyota dealership. A new transmission was put in at just under 60k miles but otherwise the areas of complaint that I have read about including undersized brakes, frame rust-through and cracked exhaust headers I have not experienced (yet). I installed a trailer brake controller for towing a twin-axle 14 foot cargo trailer with GVWR of 6,500 lbs. I will also be driving it in the winter when the snow is too deep for my Miata.
2001 Sequoia Quality
My 2001 4WD Sequoia has 110K miles and is driven in town by a soccer mom who does not go off road. So far these parts have failed: both front wheel bearings, the rear differential, rear window motor, LF window motor, A/C (compressor, evaporator, and something else- been to dealer 5 times for a/c problems). Engine has had oil replaced every 4K miles and has a knock in it. All failures due to faulty parts. I am thankful I invested in the platnum 0 ded bumper-bumper 100K mile warranty. The driver side seat is designed to wear a hole in the side (90K miles) from getting in/out. Gas mileage avg 12-18 mpg. Toyota Corp customer service not helpful. No problems since last major repair ~80K mi
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019