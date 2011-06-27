  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

New to Toyota

nicolelyn19, 03/04/2013
185223 of 185359 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a new Rav4 last month and so far I am very happy with this purchase. It is very comfortable and has many great features.

Report Abuse

My 4th And Best RAV4 Yet!!!

ravraver1, 04/18/2013
49 of 49 people found this review helpful

I've owned the '96, '01, and '06 RAV 4's and loved everyone of them. Got over 100K out of each with no problems whatsoever. This '13 I just bought looks like it will beat all the others. It's more comfortable, has more guts, looks sharper, and rides quieter than the previous generations. The ride is a little stiff but I feel very secure in this vehicle. We also own a '12 Sienna, and this RAV is just as comfortable. I'm looking forward to many years of driving pleasure with this baby.

Report Abuse

Re-Designed Rav4

lkalbfleisch, 03/31/2013
42 of 42 people found this review helpful

I just got my new Rav4 yesterday but have completely fallen in love with it. I researched all the small SUV's and decided the Rav4 was the best value. I wish the blind spot monitor was an option for the XLE. Everyone that has seen it has commented on how it looks much more expensive than the $23,600 that we paid for it.

Report Abuse

Toyota meesed it up - Hood Vibrates - Watch it.

and44, 11/07/2014
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

Toyota with the RAV created this segment. Instead of improving with every iteration they are down grating on quality, workmanship, reliability and customer satisfaction. I own the 2013 Limited version since April 2013. It has 9,000 kilometers, the main issue is that the hood vibrates while driving on uneven pavement in the city and on smooth pavement on the highway. This is a design issue that Toyota needs to address. Toyota chose to have a flimsy hood for less weight. Two trips at the dealership could not resolve the problem. Toyota is referring me to the dealer, even though the dealer stated clearly there is nothing they can do to address this issue. Toyota is behaving arrogantly.

Report Abuse

A Great Crossover and Redesign

habl, 04/20/2013
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

Just a short review. Have had my new Rav for a week and 500 miles of driving. It replaces my horrible 2010 Equinox which was trouble times two. My new Rav4 drives fantastic, is fun, comfortable and is a great buy. Exterior is great looking, interior same, have had a dozen people comment or ask to see the car. The electronic system is great, entune system working perfectly and with the upgraded JBL system, audio is incredible. I cannot believe how. Great my old Philadelphia rock stations sound in HD radio. I actually like to drive again with the new Rav, I put on about 2,000 miles per month, it is now not such a chore with such a great vehicle.

Report Abuse
