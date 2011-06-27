Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

Excellent value for money and dependable Venkatesh Sridharan , 08/29/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After a quite a bit of research and test driving five vehicles in this class, I choose to buy the fully loaded four cylinder RAV4 Ltd. After driving almost two years and 28,000 miles, I am glad that I bought this vehicle. RAV4 is smooth driving, very responsive, fuel efficient (28 mpg) and almost comfortable. Four cylinder engine is sufficient for highway driving and it feels powerful enough to pass other vehicles. I miss V6 only in cities at stop signal. I4 is bit sluggish in initial pickup. Exterior design is stylish and trendy. But, interior feels cheap. There is no hand-rest and seats are not comfortable for long distance drive. Road noise is annoying while driving on bridges. Report Abuse

Toyota Got It Right with the RAV-4! Roy from Alaska , 08/02/2010 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased my RAV-4 new in Anchorage. It is the basic model, 4WD, V6, with 3,500 lbs towing package and 17" wheels. I owned a 1988 Jeep Cherokee for 21 years and thought that nothing could be better in the ice and snow. Wrong! This baby is like a cat on a curtain in the snow. Awesome! And the heater will run you out of the rig at -20 degrees. Just drove it 2,500 miles down the Alcan and Cassiar Hwys from Alaska through the Yukon Territory and BC to Eastern Washington. Got 22 mpg pulling a 5X8 U-Haul! One pass was 4,000' and it never complained. Now I am in the desert and today it was 104 degrees and the AC keeps it comfortable. I get 30 mpg on trips. Love it! Best rig ever. Report Abuse

A very functional SUV! rdiddy801 , 12/11/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had my RAV-4 for about four months now, and I'm quite happy with it. The ride is smooth and the suspension seems solid. I took it off road recently and it handled the terrain okay. I'm getting 25 MPG with a fairly even mix of city/highway driving. The interior is very functional--the back seats slide forward and back, and they split so you have more cargo options. I like the MP3 jack in the center armrest, and there's a little niche there that's perfect for an iPhone. My only complaints: the back window doesn't open (which would allow you to carry long lumber that could hang out the back, for example), and the rear hatch opens towards the curb. Report Abuse

Love my 2nd RAV4 even more jduffy09 , 06/18/2013 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I had a 1999 RAV4 that was bulletproof. I recently upgraded to a 2009 Sport V6 w/appearance package. The power of this V6 is amazing and yet fuel economy is not compromised. On a recent 500 mile round-trip I got almost 28 mpg. The 2009 is much more refined and significantly roomier than my old 1999 model. Rear-seat room is significantly improved, as is cargo room, and it is great for families with children and pets. The only disappointment for me is the ride. You feel every little bump, but I think that is specific to the sport model. And hey, it's an SUV after all, not a Cadillac. Report Abuse