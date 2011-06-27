2019 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
Rock Solid
I am home... this car is where I belong. In less than 24 hours of ownership, this is quite possibly my favorite car ever (and I've owned 17 cars in my life). Took delivery two hours away and recorded a solid 62.5mpg on the highway (keeping in mind the break-in requirements). The CVT is perfect (I came from owning a line of late-model Subarus, and throttle tip-in and rubbery-band effect were terrible in the Subarus). The Prius rides like a much larger car - feels solid on the road, very very smooth and quiet. Happy to have the AWD for my slippery, slopey, snowy driveway in winter. Roomy interior! Steering still carries the artificial electric boost and feel that most Prius drivers will instantly recognize. Coming from the superior Eyesight package available in Subaru, I'm not as thrilled with Toyota's Sensing package, but it is what it is. Entune is terrible, and I didn't think I would miss Apple Carplay, but I do. And one small fault: it would be nice to backlight the shifter column to see the shift patterns in the dark (I know they are on the dash, but something about the shifter having it backlit is better to me). No dealbreakers here... the car is simply phenomenal... I love coasting through traffic and starting off effortlessly. Well done.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Here and gone
Good driving qualities. Averaging over 49 miles per gallon. Softex fabric seat are OK, very hot when left out in the sun. Sound system is above average. Visibility is good. Good back up screen. Traded in a 2006 Prius. The AWD-e provides a quick response from a full stop.
We adore this car! Getting over 60 mpg often!
My husband and I have test driven the Prius since its' inception. We never felt comfortable in it so never purchased it. We decided to try out the 2019 model, the XLE with lumbar support and we bought the car in June 2019. This car is fantastic. It is comfortable, even fun to drive, and the mpg is much higher than stated. One day last summer, my husband drove from downtown NYC to Westchester (about 20 miles) and got 72 mpg! We didn't get the AWD option, as we have a Volvo with AWD which we will drive in stormy weather. This car is nearly as comfortable as the Volvo with orthopedic seats!! We prefer to drive it due to the mileage advantage. We actually feel that this is one of the very best cars we have ever owned! LOVE IT!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Spunky small car
I love my new Prius. I can zip into the narrow parking lot spaces. It gives me a good feeling of safety navigating busy roads: detects and warns if another vehicle is too close; detects pedestrians; if I leave my lane I get a warning and a slight tug on the wheel; and especially the blind spot monitor is a huge advantage. And I get plenty of power!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my new Prius
This car replaced my thirteen-year-old Prius. This car drives like a dream gets better gas mileage and is very sporty looking. I found that by going to a dealer somewhat out of my area gave me a better deal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related 2019 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE