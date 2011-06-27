Used 2013 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
excellent vehicle for my purpose
I bought a 2013 Prius new, largely to drive on country roads with an annual cross-country trip. Vehicle currently has 40,000+ miles on it with zero problems. On the cross county trips I stick to the freeways and it stays above 70 all day long and fully loaded with luggage, average about 48mpg (unless big head wind) as measured by fuel used. Around home I consistently average above 50mpg. Impressive amount of interior space for size of vehicle. Before buying I checked with several taxi drivers who told me they often see Prius cabs with over 300,000 miles on them with no major problems. I'm 6'2" @ 210. Plenty of leg room. Very happy with car and would buy again. UPDATE 9/13/17... now have 84,000 miles on vehicle. Performance, etc. continues as in original review.... very satisfied. Only expenses so far are new tires at 60k, 12 volt battery at 80,000 miles and oil and filter changes at 10k intervals as per maintenance guide. Brake pads still in good shape.. Great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my new Prius
I owned a 2005 Prius for 8 years with no problems ever. It averaged 48-50 mpg most of those years. My new 2013 is a Prius 4 with more bells & whistles, which I thought would lower the mpg, but not so far. I averaged 53 mpg on my 1st tank! I don't care for the center console area, less storage area than earlier models. And they replaced the map size door pockets with cup/bottle size pockets. I almost went with the larger PriusV because of the cosole area. The solar air circulation seems to work pretty good, considering I am in FL! Anyway, it was a little higher priced, but if it works as well as my old one, it'll be worth it not to have any issues!
Another distinctive white Prius! Yay!
Excellent fuel mileage. The Prius rides and handles like any small firm suspension car, it is NOT a luxury cruiser or sports car. The Prius has a deceptively large interior with excellent cargo space. It does run with the pack on our busy interstates. Slightly noisier than one would expect. There is a learning curve in adapting your driving habits to a Hybrid. Zero mechanical problems or malfunctions so far, (at least prior to the current accident). Interior materials are inferior but tough,could be much better. We have not been able to duplicate the advertised 51 Mpg, but it is only a minor disappointment as I find 48.7 for all my local, city, and Interstate driving quite acceptable. We get occasional trip averages of over 60 mpg (My Ford pickup gets 14mpg at best). Trips of over a thousand miles were comfortable enough, and I am 6'2" tall. The Prius does what it is designed to do, which is to cleanly use the minimum of fuel while getting you safely to your destination. Safety, unfortunately, I can attest to the excellent safety of the Prius in an accident situation, after being rear ended by a speeding Nissan pickup truck in a multi - vehicle accident. *** $8500.00 + damage to the rear and front. All sheet metal, no major systems involved. ruined the hatch.NO encroachment to the actual interior! Destroyed the front of the Nissan pickup truck back to the engine block. From my experience the Prius is one tough little car! Would I buy another Prius? Absolutely, positively yes! **** New: Mileage now at 35000 . We just completed 2000 + mile round trip emergency evacuation from hurricane Florence. No incidents or problems with the Prius, just drastically overloaded and cramped. 'Cause we had two adults, 3 medium large dogs, 5 kitty cats, and everything it was possible to cram into the car, we took everything that we could not replace. We ran the car continuously for 22 hrs, only shutting it down for refueling, and to ck oil,water and tire pressures . After completion of the return trip our mileage for the trip was down to 43 mpg, which was ok for 1700+ miles of 70 plus mph Interstate, and 300+ miles of poor secondary roads, in this totally overloaded vehicle. I would not advocate or recommend abusing your Prius in this way. I would not normally do it, but at the time we were given a Mandatory Evacuation and Florence was a cat4 Hurricane. In conclusion the Prius performed admirably in every way. P.S. I am always very careful to avoid standing water in the Prius under any circumstance. Our mileage is now returning to normal parameters now that we are home.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
spacious, stylish, superb mpg's
Hybrid battery replaced once under warranty. We love this car. Now at 165000 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Sum Of Its Parts
It is a Prius. Great mileage, nice technology packages on the trim. It won't win any races, and it might "scream" at you when you want it to get up and go - but as a functional daily driver - or even for economical road trips, it does everything right. So, even if elements in their own right only merit a 4/5 review, the car is great overall. On top of everything, we got a great deal and in the color my wife wanted. This is our second Prius - my brother has one, and my folks have had two - no complaints, a lot of praise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related Used 2013 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019