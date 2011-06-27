Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Wagon Consumer Reviews
Zero to Sixty in 43 MPG
I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that.
Prius is worthy !!!!!
My second Prius......very happy w/car...I knew it didn't have blinding acceleration before I bought it....lots of leg room. Would highly recommend window tint and getting a windshield eyebrow tint installed...sun beats in at eye level....just the right size for around town driving...no problem on freeway going 75-80
Outstanding Value!
I reduced my rating on climate control. When cold weather came I tried to use heater. There is no switch for just the heater. Just A.C. I put on Auto and could get heat by raising temp control. Either the controls are just to confusing or there is not a button for this. The seat heater control is to low and dangerous to use. It requires bending over to see and push taking your eyes away from highway. It also does not have an automatic turn off. Prius V-5 is an outstanding car with exception of above. I would recommend to Toyota to change to having a larger battery system to be able to use battery drive only for more at least 10 miles not just a couple of hundred yards. If you want a SUV Hybrid with lots of room, excellent mileage, comfortable seats, excellent visibility, really good storage space, good mileage, but not the price of Luxury car this one is for you. The car rides smoothly enough as a non luxury car but could be better at low speeds. We have a Lexus H450 also. We replaced our NXT with the L450 which is the RX350 hybrid. Our Prius V has excellent mileage if you use the ECO setting. I average above the estimated mileage of 41 to around 44. Of course on ECO setting you have to realize the power will be much lower when you need acceleration. But when I found I needed power to enter an on ramp it was there and did very well. The storage is in rear is outstanding as well room in back seat. My wife loves all the storage space in glove compartment, number of cup holders, and other storage space. The video display is to small. I do not like the back up camera. It only peeps when in reverse it does not give you actual audio warning on how close you are backing. It just has a color guide. I wanted to add a towing package to carry my bike but this model does not come with one. To carry bike I use the back storage now with back seats down. The controls for safety are on the left side of dash and are too low. You cannot see them to operate them. They should be higher and more easily seen. The gas tank is small. Even though you get excellent mileage the tank is 12 gallons. My wife wants to get a Telsa for herself and replace her L450 (brand new) and said I could have her 450. I said I really like my car. The L450 is more luxury but I prefer my Prius V-5. One thing I did not know and not listed as a feature. We have a double sun roof. It is really large and allows a view for both front and back passengers. It does not open though. I discovered if I park the car in the sun with the moon roof open when I return the moon roof shade is closed. I thought I had just forgot and closed it but I intentionally parked in the sun and then returned to find the sun shade closed on it's own. This is an excellent feature to keep car cool when parked in the sun (we live in Florida). Another feature I would like to see is passenger seat controls which are manual to electrical and add an up and down control as well as lumbar. Would really help with front seat passenger comfort. I would purchase the car again without hesitation. It has been the best car with best features for the best price. If Toyota would just change the above it would move from an excellent car to an outstanding car. I learned from Toyota they will not longer manufacturer the Prius V. Too bad! Not only a great car but the storage capacity of this wagon/SUV was tremendous.
Prius V package 4
The gas mileage is as good as claimed: 44 city 50 highway (as long as you don't go above 65 to 70). Take the Edmunds print out with you to the dealership. We did that and used it to negotiate an extra almost $1,000 off the price of the car.
Enjoying our new Prius V
We love it. Two notes: (1) Note that this is a station wagon and has a higher and somewhat more bulky profile than the traditional sleek Prius. However, it is quite roomy, and the cargo area will hold a lot of stuff and some big and bulky items. (2) If you have driven earlier small wagons (we have had a 1996 Corolla wagon and a 2000 Saturn LW wagon) you will find much more of a blind spot created on the passenger side by the rear hatch frame. The back panel windows (to the sides of the cargo area) are much smaller than the typical back panel windows on our earlier wagons. We need to compensate by paying greater attention to the passenger side mirror in order to see that blind spot. That said, we are really enjoying our first Prius. We are learning from the instrumentation how to drive more economically. On very short trips, under 2 miles, you do not reach the 40+mpg range. However, if you go 10 miles, whether in suburban traffic with lights or on the open road you get 40 and better. We love the cup and bottle holders. There are a total of 9 places to put your drinks, four molded into the storage pockets on each door, three more in front and two more in back. The price of $26,759 was the dealer price before adding sales tax. Update, August 2017 after a full year: Without actually running the numbers, I have the impression that gas mileage improved overall about 6 months into the car's life. That said, the car seems to fudge the MPG a bit. I reset the trip meter every time I fill it with gas. (Not often, a tank gets 400+ miles.) The meter tells you the miles per gallon as well as the number of miles since it was last reset. When I divide out the mileage by the actual number from the gas pump, the MPG is usually about 2-3 miles less than what the car says it should be. However, no complaints. I regularly get over 40 MPG. One alert: This wagon model (Prius V) does not get the very wonderful mileage of the main Prius model which is rated at about 55 MPG. Therefore it does not qualify for certain low energy vehicle discounts, such as on the George Washington Bridge that the main Prius model gets. Update, August 2018 after two years: We still love this car and we took it for a 2500 mile round trip through the mid-west this summer. We had been complaining to ourselves that there was no dome light over the cargo compartment to light that area when the rear hatch is open. After about 21 months I noticed a clear plastic rectangle on the left wall of the cargo compartment. This rectangle had a switch next to it and when we moved the switch we discovered that this is the cargo light. That was a happy discovery, but a dome light would have been better since this one can be obstructed by cargo on that side. Also the storage compartments under the cargo area floor but above the spare tire are very handy.
