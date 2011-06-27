Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Wagon Consumer Reviews

Zero to Sixty in 43 MPG centerstrip , 01/29/2016 Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Prius is worthy !!!!! Dave Hewitt , 03/08/2016 Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My second Prius......very happy w/car...I knew it didn't have blinding acceleration before I bought it....lots of leg room. Would highly recommend window tint and getting a windshield eyebrow tint installed...sun beats in at eye level....just the right size for around town driving...no problem on freeway going 75-80 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Outstanding Value! Ralph Cataldo , 06/26/2016 Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I reduced my rating on climate control. When cold weather came I tried to use heater. There is no switch for just the heater. Just A.C. I put on Auto and could get heat by raising temp control. Either the controls are just to confusing or there is not a button for this. The seat heater control is to low and dangerous to use. It requires bending over to see and push taking your eyes away from highway. It also does not have an automatic turn off. Prius V-5 is an outstanding car with exception of above. I would recommend to Toyota to change to having a larger battery system to be able to use battery drive only for more at least 10 miles not just a couple of hundred yards. If you want a SUV Hybrid with lots of room, excellent mileage, comfortable seats, excellent visibility, really good storage space, good mileage, but not the price of Luxury car this one is for you. The car rides smoothly enough as a non luxury car but could be better at low speeds. We have a Lexus H450 also. We replaced our NXT with the L450 which is the RX350 hybrid. Our Prius V has excellent mileage if you use the ECO setting. I average above the estimated mileage of 41 to around 44. Of course on ECO setting you have to realize the power will be much lower when you need acceleration. But when I found I needed power to enter an on ramp it was there and did very well. The storage is in rear is outstanding as well room in back seat. My wife loves all the storage space in glove compartment, number of cup holders, and other storage space. The video display is to small. I do not like the back up camera. It only peeps when in reverse it does not give you actual audio warning on how close you are backing. It just has a color guide. I wanted to add a towing package to carry my bike but this model does not come with one. To carry bike I use the back storage now with back seats down. The controls for safety are on the left side of dash and are too low. You cannot see them to operate them. They should be higher and more easily seen. The gas tank is small. Even though you get excellent mileage the tank is 12 gallons. My wife wants to get a Telsa for herself and replace her L450 (brand new) and said I could have her 450. I said I really like my car. The L450 is more luxury but I prefer my Prius V-5. One thing I did not know and not listed as a feature. We have a double sun roof. It is really large and allows a view for both front and back passengers. It does not open though. I discovered if I park the car in the sun with the moon roof open when I return the moon roof shade is closed. I thought I had just forgot and closed it but I intentionally parked in the sun and then returned to find the sun shade closed on it's own. This is an excellent feature to keep car cool when parked in the sun (we live in Florida). Another feature I would like to see is passenger seat controls which are manual to electrical and add an up and down control as well as lumbar. Would really help with front seat passenger comfort. I would purchase the car again without hesitation. It has been the best car with best features for the best price. If Toyota would just change the above it would move from an excellent car to an outstanding car. I learned from Toyota they will not longer manufacturer the Prius V. Too bad! Not only a great car but the storage capacity of this wagon/SUV was tremendous. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Prius V package 4 mark wilson , 04/19/2016 Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The gas mileage is as good as claimed: 44 city 50 highway (as long as you don't go above 65 to 70). Take the Edmunds print out with you to the dealership. We did that and used it to negotiate an extra almost $1,000 off the price of the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse