Used 2017 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Zippy Prius C

Kathie Autumn, 08/28/2017
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I love my Prius C and how it zips around the city. It's the perfect size car for me, especially looking for parking. It's fun to drive and has a "zippy" personality.

