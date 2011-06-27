Used 2015 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Safety Lona , 11/01/2015 One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful The best words I can say about this car is AMAZING SAFTY!!! If for no other reason you could find, the safety of thus car should be the #1 reason to buy it. Not only is it beautiful, gas savings, roomy (for a small car) it also has great safety). My son got a 2012 modle. The other day him, and 3 passengers were in a wreak. The air bags came out from the front, at all doors, the back seats and the trunk. Thank God, because all though the engine was all over the road from where it drops down for safety, NO ONE was badly hurt. All the pain was coming from the seat belts that kept them from bouncing around. I am so greatful that my son got this car and we will be getting another one. I wish there was a bigger way to express my graditude for the people who have worked hard for making this car safe. It's worth the price to buy this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Respect the Prius c ! Rob , 10/26/2015 Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have previously driven Honda Fits (07 and 2012) but I didn't care for the new redesign. I never really considered the Prius (was leaning more towards a Crz or Golf) but that was before I saw the c at a dealership one night. It was shining in the moonlight and looked so edgy- futuristic. I test drove it the next day and it was mine within the week! I REALLY ENJOY my c. It hugs the road through messy weather and brakes nicely. The interior is very stylish-blue instrumentation and a touchscreen light the front. The c is so quiet. One foggy night we left the movies and before we hit highway speeds it felt surreal - silently cutting through the fog, the futuristic interior/blue glow, and high powered LED lights- so memorable. The fuel economy is excellent! The acceleration takes some time getting used to but now I know how it handles- its not peppy like a Fit but it isn't a sluggard either. Because it is a Hybrid it is not a powerhouse but I never feel intimidated merging or traveling on the interstate as the engine does have a little kick when needed! The c holds quite a bit too-flatten the rear seats in any combo and it almost gives the Fit a run for its money in storage space. I do wish it had more hidey-holes and cup holders like the Fit though. I truly feel blessed to have and drive such an amazing little car. Respect the Prius! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

If you think Prius c is too small, think again! C. Kellaway , 12/05/2015 Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful For some folks, the Prius v, with reclining rear seats is a must and while most are drawn to the Prius liftback, (the Prius that started it all) I have to emphasize the amazing parkability of the Prius c! I was given a Prius c for a day by the dealership and at the time, decided the car was too small for the long term. A month later my roomate got the Prius c and for the last two years, I've had the pleasure of test driving it on weekends. Living in Los Angeles, it is extremely satisfying to be able to fit into parking spaces that you wouldn't even attempt with the worlds best selling car, also built by Toyota. That one parking space that is truly just big enough for a compact car, squeezed-in between a cement pillar on one side, and a large truck parked at an angle over the dividing line on the other,..The only space available in the lot because nobody else could fit in one so small and compromised,.. Pull in with pride in your Prius c! Sometimes, this is the difference between making your appointment on time and circling up or down level after level in a parking structure. The interior is spacious and comfortable and it drives with a wonderful center of gravity giving it the feel of a much heavier car. There's also the fact that the Prius c is the highest mileage non plug-in hybrid car available. I've averaged as high as 92.4 miles per gallon going from point A to point B 'from trip start.' Otherwise nothing short of 50 MPG under normal driving conditions. It has a surprising amount of pep for it's size an if you step down hard on the pedal, the car definitely holds its own. I've wanted a Prius for a long time, am the last one in my circle of friends and family to get one and am happier with the car than I'd anticipated. Passing fuel stations for weeks at a time and filling a nine gallon tank when I visit one is more exciting to me now than hearing the roar of a racing car engine used to be. If you don't know the awesome definition of SULEV, may I suggest you look it up, or better yet, call a Toyota store and ask. It is the best reason to get this car! Id like to see the Prius assembled in America like many other Toyota vehicles. A nice update would be replacing Entune with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is my personal opinion that fog lights are a safety feature and therefor should be an available option on all trim levels. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Most economical hybrid, just don't expect ZOOM Danny L , 11/30/2015 Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Upgraded interior from the year before, definitely was a plus. Navigation and push start is standard at Three trim and above. LED headlights and tail lights are standard on all Prius C's. The car has a smaller engine than the regular liftback, but at the same time more efficient on gas. Easy to park, being about 155" long. We did a lot of research on compact cars before settling on this one, a close second was the Versa Note and the third car, the Honda Fit. Don't expect to take road trips without letting others behind you pass because you can't make it up the hill at the same speed as they are keeping. 10% inclines had us pushing the engine. The range that this car was most comfortable in is: 5 mph parking lot - 55 mph hwy. Overall, if I had to buy a car again, I would still go with this car because of the gas savings per month, I drive 2,800 mi per month, and I spend about $135 versus a gas-only car where I'd be spending $250. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value