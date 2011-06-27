  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG17nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.0/344.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG17nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.38.1 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.3 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.41.5 in.43.7 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.54.3 in.54.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.1 in.186.0 in.193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3080 lbs.2725 lbs.2875 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.4550 lbs.4500 lbs.
Height61.0 in.60.6 in.61.0 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.112.2 in.121.5 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum payloadno1825.0 lbs.no
Research Similar Vehicles