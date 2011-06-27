Used 1992 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Ultimate Reliability Vic , 07/27/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 225,00 miles for work. Now with 358,000 trouble-free miles it still performs as new. It can haul a 2,000 lb.load when needed, cruise at 80 mph all day, deliver 20-24 mpg. All this with the legendary 22RE engine,4WD, auto transmission and nothing leaks on my driveway. Motor & trans have NEVER failed... still has original starter & AC compressor (R-12). Drive train is still intact and no U-joints are loose. AC still blows cold after after 17 years without failure. Auto trans shifts as new. Engine does not smoke and is very quiet. This truck is the ULTIMATE in reliability. This truck was overbuilt as I know of two other trucks in South Dakota with 500K & 700K on them so mine is not an anomaly... Toyota trucks are built for the long haul. Report Abuse

The Little Truck that Could Old Blue , 10/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I knew the previous owner conducted all the factory-recommended maintenance and had the very competent dealership do it so I jumped at the chance to buy this. I'm hard on my rigs and "Old Blue" with the 3.0L V6 takes it. I tow and launch a 21' sailboat in the mountains every summer weekend. I've hauled or towed every building material that a person can buy, and the truck just says "where do you want this?". I now have 200,000 miles on it and it has had the clutch redone, new tie-rod ends, new muffler, 2 front brake jobs and one rear, new E- brake cable, headlights, new decals, and a few other running-gear repairs. As for the engine, fuggetaboudit: It's a miniaturized tank. Report Abuse

My Best Friend! rodeobear , 01/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was the first 1991 extended cab sold by what was then a brand new dealership in my area. I love it! I drove it all over the South for about 7 years and moved to Wisconsin about 10 years ago. LaToya has had her oil changed every 3K miles, had 2 new batteries, front brakes twice (still has the factory back brakes), shocks, muffler and tailpipe, 4 sets of tires, two tune- ups and lots of polishing. Just today (1/22/09) I stopped by the parts store to buy her some new belts (first time). I am still running on the factory hoses and they seem fine at 230,000 miles. She was undercoated when new and touched-up when we moved to WI. NO rust, not even on the frame. Report Abuse

300,000 miles and stlll going john the baptist , 03/09/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought in 1993 w 19,000 miles, now have 320,000 miles. Have changed fuel pump twice, the mass air flow sensor (while under warranty) clutch twice, and transmission. Got brakes pads with life time warranty, early on, great deal that. Got 29-30 miles per gallon and lower 20's in town. Had wreck, and got car repainted, hit deer, got car repainted again. Put rhinoliner on bed, car looks almost new. Engine has low oil pressure at idle when warm, guess time to rebuild engine. Never going to give this vehicle up. Report Abuse