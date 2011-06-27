Used 1990 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|326.8/412.8 mi.
|292.4/344.0 mi.
|292.4/344.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Wheel base
|121.5 in.
|103.0 in.
|103.0 in.
|Length
|193.1 in.
|174.6 in.
|174.6 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
