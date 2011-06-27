Used 1990 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG211818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg17/20 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG211818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.103.0 in.103.0 in.
Length193.1 in.174.6 in.174.6 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
