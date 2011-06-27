Used 1993 Toyota MR2 Coupe Consumer Reviews

1993 Toyota MR2 Tom , 08/30/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The MR2 is very well engineered and built. Mine has been trouble free and the quality of the engineering (good materials selection) makes the car easy to keep looking new. The handling of the 93 and 94 models is very friendly. It isn't a Lotus Elise, but it is as close as you are going to get for less than the sales tax on a new Elise. It actually is a better built car, which is probably the reason Toyota could not make money selling them. Report Abuse

A Gem Ramsey , 06/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Truly a work of art aesthetically and on the road, one feels connected to the ground. The weight distribution is divine, and I fell in love with this car from the very first time I saw one over 10 years ago. Report Abuse

Funnest car to drive Sterlin , 01/21/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my first MR2 with over 143000 miles. Hesitate to pay the 2400 dollars, I bought it anyway and would do it again. The car was very reliable and would not break down. I thought maybe I would drive it a few years until it breaks down. It took a side collision to put her out of commission and the insurance paid me 3400 after 6 years of driving and only minimal maintenance (oil changes, brakes, clutch etc). Report Abuse

A Real Functional Sports Car Richard Buchanan , 11/08/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This '93 Turbo MR2 is a pure Japanese uncompromised sports car engineered through and through with race-bred knowledge acquired directly from Toyota's TRD racing team. This car was built for luxury and speed. It's handling will match or beat Porsches on dry roads, and it's acceleration matches or tops anything American- made. It's akin to owning a Ferrari, only it's Japanese. Report Abuse