Used 1993 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews
1993 Toyota MR2
The MR2 is very well engineered and built. Mine has been trouble free and the quality of the engineering (good materials selection) makes the car easy to keep looking new. The handling of the 93 and 94 models is very friendly. It isn't a Lotus Elise, but it is as close as you are going to get for less than the sales tax on a new Elise. It actually is a better built car, which is probably the reason Toyota could not make money selling them.
A Gem
Truly a work of art aesthetically and on the road, one feels connected to the ground. The weight distribution is divine, and I fell in love with this car from the very first time I saw one over 10 years ago.
Funnest car to drive
I bought my first MR2 with over 143000 miles. Hesitate to pay the 2400 dollars, I bought it anyway and would do it again. The car was very reliable and would not break down. I thought maybe I would drive it a few years until it breaks down. It took a side collision to put her out of commission and the insurance paid me 3400 after 6 years of driving and only minimal maintenance (oil changes, brakes, clutch etc).
A Real Functional Sports Car
This '93 Turbo MR2 is a pure Japanese uncompromised sports car engineered through and through with race-bred knowledge acquired directly from Toyota's TRD racing team. This car was built for luxury and speed. It's handling will match or beat Porsches on dry roads, and it's acceleration matches or tops anything American- made. It's akin to owning a Ferrari, only it's Japanese.
MR2 again
As I drove around town in my MKI MR2 I would dream about the day I would find my MKII. That would be the only car to take me out of my MKI. I found it, and was in no way disappointed. The styling, the performance, the ride that is the reputation of the MR2 still lives on. You would think that a 10+ year old car would be passe' but this baby will turn heads all day long! Economical and stylish, powerful and practical.
Sponsored cars related to the MR2
Related Used 1993 Toyota MR2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner