  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2
  4. Used 1993 Toyota MR2
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 MR2
5(92%)4(3%)3(0%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.8
27 reviews
Write a review
See all MR2s for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used MR2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1993 Toyota MR2

Tom, 08/30/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The MR2 is very well engineered and built. Mine has been trouble free and the quality of the engineering (good materials selection) makes the car easy to keep looking new. The handling of the 93 and 94 models is very friendly. It isn't a Lotus Elise, but it is as close as you are going to get for less than the sales tax on a new Elise. It actually is a better built car, which is probably the reason Toyota could not make money selling them.

Report Abuse

A Gem

Ramsey, 06/10/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Truly a work of art aesthetically and on the road, one feels connected to the ground. The weight distribution is divine, and I fell in love with this car from the very first time I saw one over 10 years ago.

Report Abuse

Funnest car to drive

Sterlin, 01/21/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my first MR2 with over 143000 miles. Hesitate to pay the 2400 dollars, I bought it anyway and would do it again. The car was very reliable and would not break down. I thought maybe I would drive it a few years until it breaks down. It took a side collision to put her out of commission and the insurance paid me 3400 after 6 years of driving and only minimal maintenance (oil changes, brakes, clutch etc).

Report Abuse

A Real Functional Sports Car

Richard Buchanan, 11/08/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This '93 Turbo MR2 is a pure Japanese uncompromised sports car engineered through and through with race-bred knowledge acquired directly from Toyota's TRD racing team. This car was built for luxury and speed. It's handling will match or beat Porsches on dry roads, and it's acceleration matches or tops anything American- made. It's akin to owning a Ferrari, only it's Japanese.

Report Abuse

MR2 again

zeus7625, 04/15/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

As I drove around town in my MKI MR2 I would dream about the day I would find my MKII. That would be the only car to take me out of my MKI. I found it, and was in no way disappointed. The styling, the performance, the ride that is the reputation of the MR2 still lives on. You would think that a 10+ year old car would be passe' but this baby will turn heads all day long! Economical and stylish, powerful and practical.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MR2s for sale

Related Used 1993 Toyota MR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles