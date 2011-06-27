Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews
A Refined Car
I have driven Porsches, Lotuses, Ferraris, and once a Maserati, thus I know what it takes to be a good sports car. Overall, the Spyder is my first choice. Why? No, my main reason in not the price, though it helps. The reason is the overall ride and the unique driving experience the Spyder provides. The Spyder puts the Boxster to shame. The interior puts cheaper Lotuses to shame. The exterior provides an aggressive that screams I'm fast. I notice I get a lot less challenges from other drivers on the road, a lot less than my Camaro Z-28. This car is breath taking and gives a pleasurable experience that equals some Ferraris. If you want a sports car buy this one.
Ton of Fun
Gets more looks and comments than any other car I've owned. With top down I've carried HDTVs and eight foot tall shrubs! Fast, agile, absolute blast to drive. The later model has better looking front and back lamps but the 01 is essentially the same beast. Most think it's a Porsche but my budget knows what it costs.
Pure fun!
I just love getting drive this little car, it is so Fun! Almost go cart like, good in turns, smooth on the road. Its a little tough to get out of, being a 6 footer, But worth the drive. Great on the gas mileage for a Summer 3rd car that is economical & trendy also rare it's a keeper
Fun with clothes on!
Bought this as a birthday gift from me, to me. Words can't describe the amount of enjoyment driving such a unique car. Handles very well and quick. A real head turner as there are not many of them. 34+ mpg! Again a very fun, affordable, cool car! Mid-engine is very rare on an affordable sports car.
Fun Car to Drive
My 2001 Toyota Mr2 Spyder has been a pleasure to own. It handles great in all conditions. This is truly a thrilling car to drive with the top down. The engine is peppy and it shifts like a dream. The ride is stiff and bumpy but I still love it!
Sponsored cars related to the MR2 Spyder
Related Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019