Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder Consumer Reviews

A Refined Car theCarman07 , 05/01/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have driven Porsches, Lotuses, Ferraris, and once a Maserati, thus I know what it takes to be a good sports car. Overall, the Spyder is my first choice. Why? No, my main reason in not the price, though it helps. The reason is the overall ride and the unique driving experience the Spyder provides. The Spyder puts the Boxster to shame. The interior puts cheaper Lotuses to shame. The exterior provides an aggressive that screams I'm fast. I notice I get a lot less challenges from other drivers on the road, a lot less than my Camaro Z-28. This car is breath taking and gives a pleasurable experience that equals some Ferraris. If you want a sports car buy this one. Report Abuse

Ton of Fun SportsCarGuy , 02/22/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Gets more looks and comments than any other car I've owned. With top down I've carried HDTVs and eight foot tall shrubs! Fast, agile, absolute blast to drive. The later model has better looking front and back lamps but the 01 is essentially the same beast. Most think it's a Porsche but my budget knows what it costs. Report Abuse

Pure fun! bretter66 , 10/16/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I just love getting drive this little car, it is so Fun! Almost go cart like, good in turns, smooth on the road. Its a little tough to get out of, being a 6 footer, But worth the drive. Great on the gas mileage for a Summer 3rd car that is economical & trendy also rare it's a keeper Report Abuse

Fun with clothes on! kaustein , 12/16/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this as a birthday gift from me, to me. Words can't describe the amount of enjoyment driving such a unique car. Handles very well and quick. A real head turner as there are not many of them. 34+ mpg! Again a very fun, affordable, cool car! Mid-engine is very rare on an affordable sports car. Report Abuse