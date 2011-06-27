Used 2016 Toyota Mirai Consumer Reviews

Rebecca Urban , 07/29/2019 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

When I bought this car the dealer showed me a bunch of stuff comparing the predicted resale value against other green tech. This car costs $60K, 2.5 years later it is worth less than $10K. Fuel costs have gone up and there is even less of it available. Despite the ridiculously high fuel costs Toyota offers no continued support and you will have no way out because the high price tag and plummeting value mean that you are stuck. Don't buy this car until the infrastructure develops another 5-10 years.