Used 2013 Toyota Matrix Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Nice Car Mike Foster , 07/06/2017 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the 2013 car used a couple of months in 2015. Sharp looking car. Back seats fold flat and are off set 60/40 so you can put down part of the back seats to accommodate longer cargo. 360 view is more limited, so "blind spots" are present. The driver's seat is a "pump" mechanism that needs to be adjusted once a week. Turning radius is awesome. No problems so far with engine or brakes. I've enjoyed this car and hope to drive it for 15-20 years.

I Don't And I Won't Calebe , 04/29/2016 S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 23 people found this review helpful I just think that it could use a lot of work, for example: My dear old mum tried getting in the car (she's skinny), but she almost twisted her ankle trying to get in (she's also healthy), BECAUSE of the design. I am terribly upset, also it's not comfortable. I can't even explain it all. Despise my own car!!!!!