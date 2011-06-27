  1. Home
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,165
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,165
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,165
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,165
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
All Weather Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Terra Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,165
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,165
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
7 to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5815 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Brandywine Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terra, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,165
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P285/60R V tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,165
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,165
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

