2020 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews
"Some Adjustment Needed"
Test drove the 2020 Limited. V-6 engine was responsive and ride was very quiet. Very good standard technology and driving safety packages. Interior had quality materials and good fit and finish. Second row captains chair seats are comfortable with plenty of room behind first row, third row seats useless except for small children which you would want in second row. Big disappointment was drivers seat height adjustment; you better be 5'4" or above to have clear visibility over steering wheel and dash. Also, passenger seat has NO height adjustment; passengers 6'3" or above will be at or close to the ceiling. Except for the lack of adequate front seat height adjustments, I loved the car.
2020 Toyota highlander
Lots of nice upgrades from last year ride and interior upgrade but one huge mistake driver seat dose not adjust well in height and they have taken away the leg extensions in that were in the limited
Small driver seat and Less Font Leg Room
Aside from all the new Technology that the 2020 Highlander brings, the 2019 is much more spacious for the driver. I am 6 foot tall and I do not feel comfortable at all in the 2020 highlander. Especially for longer drives and road trips. The front seat is also made smaller from the sides from a protruding door handle that is unnecessarly taking much space and from the middle console that take more space from the driver seat. Multiple shoppers commented on the same issue, and I thouhgt initially it was not true, till I sat in it. A Camry or Avalon has more space for the driver and more leg room than the 2020 highlander, that just doesnt make any sense !!! After review of interior dimentions, I found that the front leg room was reduced about 4 inches in the 2020 highlander compared to the 2019 one, and being at my hight, I bought the 2019. I feel like Toyota will be losing a lot of customers if this driver front seat issue is not fixed next year. I was luck to find a new 2019 sitll around. I love Toyota, and always drove toyota, but this 2020 driver space and front leg room issue was a definite disappointment. BNA 973-573-1774
BEWARE
Just purchased a Toyota Highlander Platinum. Love the vehicle, rides great like others the two front seats need height adjustment. The big item which they do not tell you, the Platinum and Limited will not accept a tow hitch because of the operation of the tailgate. Sensors operation will not allow the installation of a manfacturer hitch or a after market hitch. You are out of luck if you want to haul anything. Toyota says sorry....
Car specs
The vehicle is nice in as far as technology and space. However, the visibility is a little poor from the drivers side and the back seats are very uncomfortable and poorly designed in as far as the head room. Also, the air condition vents were placed literally over the passengers head. The engineering design I felt was very poor.
