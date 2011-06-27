2020 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

TDub , 02/11/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

115 of 119 people found this review helpful

After living with this car for 6 months my assessment has changed for the better. (1) Exterior Appearance: I was not in love with the new design, but I've grown to like it more. The best looking angles are the front and the rear. The side is a little odd because of the bulging character line. In summary, it looks like a bloated Rav4. It is a handsome car overall. (2) Interior Design: This remains its strong suit. The dashboard and gigantic 12.3" infotainment screen are extremely eye-catching and attractive. High quality materials and superior fit and finish, and great design makes a driver feel satisfaction. The infotainment screen works extremely well. The display is extremely clear with crisp graphics. The external camera system creates a high resolution display. On the whole, it looks very upscale. (3) Technology and safety: It has most of the bells and whistles you can hope for with all modern safety systems. The best parts are the adaptive and automatic headlights which are extremely bright, the big heads-up display, the surround view camera system which makes parking a breeze. I extremely like the fact that below 7 mph, the front camera and surround view camera come on which allows you to clearly see all the parking space lines and surrounding cars. (4) Comfort: The Highlander was built for comfort. The seats in the first two rows are spacious and great. The noise is pretty low except for road noise at high speeds on some surfaces. The third row is tight unless the 2nd row passengers slide their seats forward a few inches. The downside of the third row is how thinly padded the cushion is and how low it is to the ground. (5) Cargo room: There is plenty of cargo room. With the 3rd row up, the cargo area can hold about 4 carry-ons and some backpacks or 2 large 26" luggage. With the 3rd row down, you get a huge 48 cubic feet of room. (6) Sound system: The sound system is exceptional. Unlike most cars, its sounds great in all rows, not just the front row. It is probably the best sound system available outside of luxury brands. (7) Fuel mileage: Fuel mileage is pretty good. I'm averaging about 23 mpg with about 70% highway driving. (8) Overall quality: Quality is exceptional. No rattles or creaks have developed. Seats do not have any creases. Everything is holding up very well. Overall, the longer I live the car, the more I like it and the more strengths reveal themselves. This is the first car I have owned that I have grown to love and appreciate more over time instead of finding more things to dislike. I highly recommend it.