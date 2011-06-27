  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. 2020 Toyota Highlander
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Highlander
5(57%)4(8%)3(16%)2(8%)1(11%)
3.9
37 reviews
Write a review
See all Highlanders for sale
MSRP Starting at
$34,600
Save as much as $4,911
Select your model:
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

"Some Adjustment Needed"

Bill, 01/11/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
105 of 108 people found this review helpful

Test drove the 2020 Limited. V-6 engine was responsive and ride was very quiet. Very good standard technology and driving safety packages. Interior had quality materials and good fit and finish. Second row captains chair seats are comfortable with plenty of room behind first row, third row seats useless except for small children which you would want in second row. Big disappointment was drivers seat height adjustment; you better be 5'4" or above to have clear visibility over steering wheel and dash. Also, passenger seat has NO height adjustment; passengers 6'3" or above will be at or close to the ceiling. Except for the lack of adequate front seat height adjustments, I loved the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Highlander
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

2020 Toyota highlander

Mike miller, 01/30/2020
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
79 of 81 people found this review helpful

Lots of nice upgrades from last year ride and interior upgrade but one huge mistake driver seat dose not adjust well in height and they have taken away the leg extensions in that were in the limited

Report Abuse

Perspectives on Highlander 2020 after 6 months

TDub, 02/11/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
115 of 119 people found this review helpful

After living with this car for 6 months my assessment has changed for the better. (1) Exterior Appearance: I was not in love with the new design, but I've grown to like it more. The best looking angles are the front and the rear. The side is a little odd because of the bulging character line. In summary, it looks like a bloated Rav4. It is a handsome car overall. (2) Interior Design: This remains its strong suit. The dashboard and gigantic 12.3" infotainment screen are extremely eye-catching and attractive. High quality materials and superior fit and finish, and great design makes a driver feel satisfaction. The infotainment screen works extremely well. The display is extremely clear with crisp graphics. The external camera system creates a high resolution display. On the whole, it looks very upscale. (3) Technology and safety: It has most of the bells and whistles you can hope for with all modern safety systems. The best parts are the adaptive and automatic headlights which are extremely bright, the big heads-up display, the surround view camera system which makes parking a breeze. I extremely like the fact that below 7 mph, the front camera and surround view camera come on which allows you to clearly see all the parking space lines and surrounding cars. (4) Comfort: The Highlander was built for comfort. The seats in the first two rows are spacious and great. The noise is pretty low except for road noise at high speeds on some surfaces. The third row is tight unless the 2nd row passengers slide their seats forward a few inches. The downside of the third row is how thinly padded the cushion is and how low it is to the ground. (5) Cargo room: There is plenty of cargo room. With the 3rd row up, the cargo area can hold about 4 carry-ons and some backpacks or 2 large 26" luggage. With the 3rd row down, you get a huge 48 cubic feet of room. (6) Sound system: The sound system is exceptional. Unlike most cars, its sounds great in all rows, not just the front row. It is probably the best sound system available outside of luxury brands. (7) Fuel mileage: Fuel mileage is pretty good. I'm averaging about 23 mpg with about 70% highway driving. (8) Overall quality: Quality is exceptional. No rattles or creaks have developed. Seats do not have any creases. Everything is holding up very well. Overall, the longer I live the car, the more I like it and the more strengths reveal themselves. This is the first car I have owned that I have grown to love and appreciate more over time instead of finding more things to dislike. I highly recommend it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Highlander
Build and Pricetoyota.com

BEWARE

GLW, 02/10/2020
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
122 of 131 people found this review helpful

Just purchased a Toyota Highlander Platinum. Love the vehicle, rides great like others the two front seats need height adjustment. The big item which they do not tell you, the Platinum and Limited will not accept a tow hitch because of the operation of the tailgate. Sensors operation will not allow the installation of a manfacturer hitch or a after market hitch. You are out of luck if you want to haul anything. Toyota says sorry....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Small driver seat and Less Font Leg Room

BNA, 02/10/2020
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
108 of 116 people found this review helpful

Aside from all the new Technology that the 2020 Highlander brings, the 2019 is much more spacious for the driver. I am 6 foot tall and I do not feel comfortable at all in the 2020 highlander. Especially for longer drives and road trips. The front seat is also made smaller from the sides from a protruding door handle that is unnecessarly taking much space and from the middle console that take more space from the driver seat. Multiple shoppers commented on the same issue, and I thouhgt initially it was not true, till I sat in it. A Camry or Avalon has more space for the driver and more leg room than the 2020 highlander, that just doesnt make any sense !!! After review of interior dimentions, I found that the front leg room was reduced about 4 inches in the 2020 highlander compared to the 2019 one, and being at my hight, I bought the 2019. I feel like Toyota will be losing a lot of customers if this driver front seat issue is not fixed next year. I was luck to find a new 2019 sitll around. I love Toyota, and always drove toyota, but this 2020 driver space and front leg room issue was a definite disappointment. BNA 973-573-1774

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Highlanders for sale

Related 2020 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars