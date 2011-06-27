Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,524*
Total Cash Price
$25,370
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,773*
Total Cash Price
$34,076
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,401*
Total Cash Price
$35,071
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,180*
Total Cash Price
$34,325
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,338*
Total Cash Price
$25,868
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,030*
Total Cash Price
$36,066
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,710*
Total Cash Price
$24,873
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,002*
Total Cash Price
$28,106
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,710*
Total Cash Price
$24,873
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,480*
Total Cash Price
$30,843
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,445*
Total Cash Price
$29,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,018
|Maintenance
|$1,171
|$909
|$364
|$1,972
|$2,057
|$6,473
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,372
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,560
|Financing
|$1,365
|$1,097
|$813
|$508
|$184
|$3,966
|Depreciation
|$5,453
|$2,450
|$2,155
|$1,909
|$1,715
|$13,682
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,201
|$7,488
|$6,530
|$7,769
|$7,536
|$41,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,396
|Maintenance
|$1,573
|$1,221
|$489
|$2,648
|$2,763
|$8,694
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,095
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,473
|$1,092
|$682
|$247
|$5,327
|Depreciation
|$7,324
|$3,291
|$2,895
|$2,565
|$2,303
|$18,377
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,388
|$10,057
|$8,771
|$10,435
|$10,122
|$55,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$1,619
|$1,256
|$503
|$2,726
|$2,844
|$8,948
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,896
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,156
|Financing
|$1,887
|$1,516
|$1,124
|$702
|$254
|$5,482
|Depreciation
|$7,538
|$3,387
|$2,979
|$2,640
|$2,370
|$18,914
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,866
|$10,351
|$9,027
|$10,740
|$10,417
|$57,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$1,584
|$1,230
|$493
|$2,668
|$2,783
|$8,757
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,856
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,110
|Financing
|$1,846
|$1,483
|$1,100
|$687
|$248
|$5,365
|Depreciation
|$7,377
|$3,315
|$2,916
|$2,583
|$2,320
|$18,511
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,508
|$10,131
|$8,835
|$10,511
|$10,195
|$56,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$1,194
|$927
|$371
|$2,010
|$2,098
|$6,600
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,392
|$1,118
|$829
|$518
|$187
|$4,044
|Depreciation
|$5,560
|$2,498
|$2,198
|$1,947
|$1,748
|$13,951
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,440
|$7,635
|$6,658
|$7,922
|$7,684
|$42,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$1,292
|$518
|$2,803
|$2,925
|$9,202
|Repairs
|$657
|$761
|$892
|$1,044
|$1,217
|$4,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,950
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,217
|Financing
|$1,940
|$1,559
|$1,156
|$722
|$261
|$5,638
|Depreciation
|$7,752
|$3,483
|$3,064
|$2,714
|$2,437
|$19,450
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,345
|$10,644
|$9,283
|$11,045
|$10,713
|$59,030
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$891
|$357
|$1,933
|$2,017
|$6,346
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,345
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,075
|$797
|$498
|$180
|$3,888
|Depreciation
|$5,346
|$2,402
|$2,113
|$1,872
|$1,681
|$13,414
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,962
|$7,341
|$6,402
|$7,617
|$7,388
|$40,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$1,297
|$1,007
|$403
|$2,184
|$2,279
|$7,171
|Repairs
|$512
|$593
|$695
|$814
|$948
|$3,562
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,512
|$1,215
|$901
|$563
|$203
|$4,393
|Depreciation
|$6,041
|$2,714
|$2,388
|$2,115
|$1,900
|$15,158
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,517
|$8,295
|$7,234
|$8,607
|$8,348
|$46,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$891
|$357
|$1,933
|$2,017
|$6,346
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,345
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,338
|$1,075
|$797
|$498
|$180
|$3,888
|Depreciation
|$5,346
|$2,402
|$2,113
|$1,872
|$1,681
|$13,414
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,962
|$7,341
|$6,402
|$7,617
|$7,388
|$40,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$1,006
|$1,035
|$4,884
|Maintenance
|$1,424
|$1,105
|$443
|$2,397
|$2,501
|$7,869
|Repairs
|$562
|$651
|$763
|$893
|$1,040
|$3,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,333
|$988
|$618
|$223
|$4,821
|Depreciation
|$6,629
|$2,978
|$2,620
|$2,321
|$2,084
|$16,633
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,833
|$9,103
|$7,938
|$9,445
|$9,161
|$50,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$4,687
|Maintenance
|$1,366
|$1,060
|$425
|$2,300
|$2,400
|$7,552
|Repairs
|$539
|$625
|$732
|$857
|$998
|$3,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,820
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,279
|$948
|$593
|$214
|$4,627
|Depreciation
|$6,362
|$2,858
|$2,514
|$2,228
|$2,000
|$15,963
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,235
|$8,736
|$7,618
|$9,064
|$8,792
|$48,445
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Toyota Highlander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Tesla Model X 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Lexus RX 350 2016
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Nissan Pathfinder
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- 2020 Kia Optima
- 2018 Toyota Camry
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2020 Kia Sportage
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Nissan LEAF
- 2020 Nissan Sentra
- 2018 Honda Accord
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Coupes
- Best Acura Luxury Vehicles
- Best Toyota Luxury Vehicles
- Best Volkswagen Minivans
- Best Honda Electric Cars
- Best Volkswagen Crossovers
- Best SUV Index Gpts
- Best Volkswagen Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Kia Sorento
- 2020 Kia Sorento
- 2020 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Honda HR-V
- 2020 Honda HR-V
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek