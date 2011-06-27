  1. Home
Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/441.6 mi.326.4/441.6 mi.326.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Extra Value Package #2yesnono
2nd Row Seat Packageyesnono
Tow Packageyesyesno
Cold Weather Packageyesnono
Audio Upgrade Packageyesnono
Convenience Packageyesnono
Extra Value Package #7noyesno
Extra Value Package #8noyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
mast antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
element antennanoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Air conditioningyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
retained accessory powernoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Multi Information Displayyesnono
Manual Rear HVACyesnono
Power Driver's Seatyesnono
Tonneau Coveryesnono
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyesyesyes
AM/FM/6CD w/6 Speakersyesnono
Heated Seatsnoyesno
Navigation & JBL Premium Audionoyesno
Rear Seat Entertainmentnoyesno
JBL Premium Audio & Bluetoothnoyesno
Auto Rear HVACnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
clothyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Roof Railsyesnono
Power Moonroofyesyesno
Special Coloryesyesyes
Rear Spoilernoyesno
Power Back Doornoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4175 lbs.4320 lbs.no
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees29.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1825 lbs.1680 lbs.no
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height68.1 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresyesnoyes
P245/55R19 tiresnoyesno
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Starting MSRP
$34,670
Starting MSRP
$33,930
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
