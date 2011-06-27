  1. Home
Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,860
See Highlander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,530
See Highlander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,840
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG192219
Total Seating757
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg19/25 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/420.2 mi.362.9/477.5 mi.305.6/420.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG192219
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Torque222 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm222 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm155 hp @ 5700 rpm215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves241624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
8 total speakersyesnono
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesnono
diversity antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesnono
mast antennanoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Front head room40 in.40 in.40 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.57 in.57 in.
rear heater unityesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesnoyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Front track62.0 in.62.2 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.80.6 cu.ft.81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.3520 lbs.3935 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.5360 lbs.5360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.39.7 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees28 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1425 lbs.1840 lbs.1425 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees21 degrees22 degrees
Length184.6 in.184.6 in.184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.6.9 in.7.3 in.
Height68.3 in.67.9 in.68.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.6 in.61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Exterior Colors
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Alloy spare wheelyesnono
P225/65R17 tiresyesnono
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
P225/70R16 tiresnoyesyes
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,860
Starting MSRP
$24,530
Starting MSRP
$27,840
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander InventorySee Highlander InventorySee Highlander Inventory

