Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Highlander Hybrid SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,023*
Total Cash Price
$30,713
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,160*
Total Cash Price
$30,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,548
|Maintenance
|$1,171
|$916
|$364
|$2,027
|$2,063
|$6,541
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,837
|Financing
|$1,651
|$1,329
|$983
|$615
|$222
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$6,665
|$3,055
|$2,687
|$2,382
|$2,139
|$16,927
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,614
|$7,958
|$6,847
|$8,008
|$7,596
|$44,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,459
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$898
|$357
|$1,987
|$2,023
|$6,413
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,801
|Financing
|$1,619
|$1,303
|$964
|$603
|$218
|$4,707
|Depreciation
|$6,534
|$2,995
|$2,634
|$2,335
|$2,097
|$16,595
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,347
|$7,802
|$6,713
|$7,851
|$7,447
|$43,160
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Highlander Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
