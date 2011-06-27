Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

dano100 , 12/06/2013 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

The FJ Cruiser is the perfect vehicle for our situation. We have 3 dogs, a pop up camper and live in Ohio, where the winters can be rough. The rubber floor and water resistant seats, the ability to tow 5,000 lbs. and the off road and bad weather capabilities make it a joy to own. Update, 6/6/2016: although the FJ is a great vehicle for what it's designed for its not a great tow vehicle. We upgraded from a pop up camper to a 21' hybrid that when loaded approaches 5,000#. In a strong crosswind it tossed the FJ around like a rag doll, due to the very short wheelbase and high ride height. White knuckle driving at any speed above 50 mph was the result. We quickly traded it in on a Toyota Tundra and you'd hardly even know the camper is back there. I absolutely loved the FJ and miss it terribly but the great thing is they are APPRECIATING in value, which is unheard of. Mine had an MSRP of $34,900, I owned it for 18 months and 20k miles, received $33,000 on trade after negotiating the Tundra to $400 under invoice. The dealer advertised the FJ for $36,900 and it sold in 4 days!!!! Told me when I traded it that they have several customers looking for a pristine, well cared for FJ. You can't go wrong owning one of these great vehicles!!!! 12/6/2016 Update: I traded the FJ in on a Tundra last year due to the fact that I bought a 20 ft. camper. It weighs 3700 lbs. and loaded is pushing 4800. right at the FJs limit. I went to FJ Cruiser forums and most guys there suggested that although the FJ can pull that weight they didn't recommend it. The big problem is braking in an emergency and also problems associated with the short wheelbase and high wind situations. The Tundra pulls and stops like a champ. You barely know its back there. The good news is the great trade in value of the FJ. It was outstanding. 2 years of ownership and 20,000 miles and the gave me $1600 less than I paid for it! That's unbelievable. I'm seeing FJs advertised for more than the original msrp and they don't last long. Mine was sold immediately.