2021 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,664*
Total Cash Price
$21,987
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,500*
Total Cash Price
$29,532
SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,624*
Total Cash Price
$30,394
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,102*
Total Cash Price
$21,556
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,781*
Total Cash Price
$29,747
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,226*
Total Cash Price
$22,418
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,748*
Total Cash Price
$31,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$44
|$489
|$381
|$985
|$1,823
|$3,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$957
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,124
|Financing
|$1,182
|$952
|$704
|$440
|$160
|$3,437
|Depreciation
|$4,554
|$1,387
|$1,313
|$1,539
|$1,458
|$10,251
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,495
|$4,684
|$4,421
|$5,202
|$5,863
|$28,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$5,569
|Maintenance
|$59
|$656
|$512
|$1,323
|$2,448
|$4,999
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,588
|$1,278
|$945
|$590
|$215
|$4,617
|Depreciation
|$6,117
|$1,863
|$1,763
|$2,067
|$1,958
|$13,769
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,409
|$6,291
|$5,938
|$6,987
|$7,875
|$38,500
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$61
|$675
|$527
|$1,362
|$2,520
|$5,145
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,323
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,554
|Financing
|$1,634
|$1,316
|$973
|$608
|$221
|$4,752
|Depreciation
|$6,296
|$1,918
|$1,815
|$2,128
|$2,015
|$14,171
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,742
|$6,475
|$6,111
|$7,191
|$8,105
|$39,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$785
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$374
|$966
|$1,787
|$3,649
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,102
|Financing
|$1,159
|$933
|$690
|$431
|$157
|$3,370
|Depreciation
|$4,465
|$1,360
|$1,287
|$1,509
|$1,429
|$10,050
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,328
|$4,592
|$4,334
|$5,100
|$5,748
|$28,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$59
|$661
|$516
|$1,333
|$2,466
|$5,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,599
|$1,288
|$952
|$595
|$217
|$4,651
|Depreciation
|$6,162
|$1,877
|$1,776
|$2,082
|$1,972
|$13,869
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,493
|$6,337
|$5,981
|$7,038
|$7,932
|$38,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$45
|$498
|$389
|$1,005
|$1,858
|$3,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,146
|Financing
|$1,205
|$970
|$718
|$448
|$163
|$3,505
|Depreciation
|$4,644
|$1,414
|$1,338
|$1,569
|$1,486
|$10,452
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,661
|$4,776
|$4,507
|$5,304
|$5,978
|$29,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Corolla Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$5,894
|Maintenance
|$62
|$695
|$542
|$1,401
|$2,591
|$5,291
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,360
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,681
|$1,353
|$1,001
|$625
|$228
|$4,887
|Depreciation
|$6,474
|$1,972
|$1,866
|$2,188
|$2,072
|$14,573
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,076
|$6,658
|$6,284
|$7,395
|$8,335
|$40,748
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2021 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
Related 2021 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- Kia K900 2019
- 2020 Audi S7
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2020 S6
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2020 GS F
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V