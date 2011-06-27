Used 2005 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
Fantastic vehicle
Wow, Toyota nailed it with this model. I own a 2005 Corolla Sports sedan with 112k now that I bought with 90k in March of 2014. It's really reliable, the gas mileage is great, the stock sound system they have is good also. Gives you close to 35mpg when you're driving on the highway, I like the fact that anything mechanically is easy to fix and cheap as well. Personally I have no issues with this car, mine came with the moonroof which was another pro for this car. The couple of things I wish it had was a aux slot, and steering wheel volume control as I keep leaning forward to change the radio station or make the music louder. Other than that, the car is great, hopefully I can put a lot more miles on it.
Fantastic Car
I have a 2005 Corolla CE that just turned over 170,000 miles. I have done nothing to it except routine maintenance. Runs just like it did when it was new. I plan on keeping it until the engine falls out of it.
Reliable gem.
The car is 2005 and I have never had one major repair needed in all the years I have owned it. This is my 3rd Toyota Corolla, and if I buy another car, it will the same make and model. Most reliable car on the road in my opinion.
Best Car I have ever owned
I bought this thing new with 12mi on it, because I needed a car for my 125mi per day commute at 5 days a week. Right now it has over 300,000! miles and still runs like a clock. Still has original anti-freeze, alternator and most parts. I am a former mechanic for a living and it broke my heart to buy this over American, but this thing is the real deal. Still getting 32mi/per gal, enough power interstate part of commute, and room for family. Trunk hold more then you think. When it finally dies I am going to get another one.
Piratical A-to-B car
Understand this review is based 100% on the amount of money I paid for it in comparison to others cars at the time. Havening owned the Toyota Corolla LE Automatic for a little over 6 years now Im glad I bought it. This car is exactly what you would expect for about the 15.5k or so I got mine brand new. Im 511 barefoot, 220lb and I can make peace with the seating and steering orientation. The only negative thing about it is the fact thats its a little under powered for my tastes, but then again I have a 530 HP(give or take) truck I play in. Also a lot of people say that it makes a lot of road noise. Let me ask you a question, how often have you heard a 2800 lb or so car not make road noise??? I also have a 97 Continental that is just as every bit noisy when you put in on the firm ride setting. And the engine in a 4 banger, this one and about every other Ive driven does too. The fact on gas milage are this, the thing get about 95% of the rated 34/MPG highway (thats about 32/MPG) that the EPA says it should. And yes 34/MPG is the correct MPG for this model, the 06 is the one with the 40 or whatever mpg. I know because I saw it on the chemical back in February 05!!! Not to mention the fact if you multiply the 13.2 gallon tank buy 34 you get about 450 miles. I averaged about 390~420 miles to a tank on the highway so thats all the confirmation I ever needed. I will admit the city mileage took a pretty steep nose dive to around the 25-27/MPG mark. It seemed to fluctuate from 290/tank to 320/tank. Then again the way Im used to driving my truck that probably has a lot to do with it LOL!!! IT does not get stuck easy with good all terrain tires (trust me Ive got it stuck doing dumb stuff in it). The paint job is a little iffy on the lower parts of the unibody, but overall its very smooth and even with the clear coat. The fold-down seats, dont fold all the way down per say, but it makes plenty of room for an 8 Christmas tree or a few 10 foot fly rods. If you really REALLy want to decide for yourself if this is a car worth buying, see if you can work a deal out somehow to drive one around for a weekend. I test drove several cars several times before I chose this one, it was the right price for what I was getting. I did not buy this car because it was the car for me I bought it as a practical, reliable to way get to around and not completely bite it at the pump. I mean why do you think I got in in automatic???
