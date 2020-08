Used 2005 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

praticalowner , 01/24/2011

Understand this review is based 100% on the amount of money I paid for it in comparison to others cars at the time. Havening owned the Toyota Corolla LE Automatic for a little over 6 years now I’m glad I bought it. This car is exactly what you would expect for about the 15.5k or so I got mine brand new. I’m 5’11” barefoot, 220lb and I can make peace with the seating and steering orientation. The only negative thing about it is the fact that’s it’s a little under powered for my tastes, but then again I have a 530 HP(give or take) truck I play in. Also a lot of people say that it makes a lot of road noise. Let me ask you a question, how often have you heard a 2800 lb or so car not make road noise??? I also have a 97 Continental that is just as every bit noisy when you put in on the firm ride setting. And the engine in a 4 banger, this one and about every other I’ve driven does too. The fact on gas milage are this, the thing get about 95% of the rated 34/MPG highway (that’s about 32/MPG) that the EPA says it should. And yes 34/MPG is the correct MPG for this model, the 06 is the one with the 40 or whatever mpg. I know because I saw it on the chemical back in February 05!!! Not to mention the fact if you multiply the 13.2 gallon tank buy 34 you get about 450 miles. I averaged about 390~420 miles to a tank on the highway so that’s all the confirmation I ever needed. I will admit the city mileage took a pretty steep nose dive to around the 25-27/MPG mark. It seemed to fluctuate from 290/tank to 320/tank. Then again the way I’m used to driving my truck that probably has a lot to do with it LOL!!! IT does not get stuck easy with good all terrain tires (trust me I’ve got it stuck doing dumb stuff in it). The paint job is a little iffy on the lower parts of the unibody, but overall it’s very smooth and even with the clear coat. The fold-down seats, don’t fold all the way down per say, but it makes plenty of room for an 8’ Christmas tree or a few 10 foot fly rods. If you really REALLy want to decide for yourself if this is a car worth buying, see if you can work a deal out somehow to drive one around for a weekend. I test drove several cars several times before I chose this one, it was the right price for what I was getting. I did not buy this car because “it was the car for me” I bought it as a practical, reliable to way get to around and not completely bite it at the pump. I mean why do you think I got in in automatic???