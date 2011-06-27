Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews
One of my FAVORITE cars!
Love this car, wish I didn't have to part with it. Mechanically, it still runs "like a top". NO major problems, just normal maintenance. The rust is a little scary, but still wish I could keep it.
Solid and reliable little wagon that was great
Rear wheel only drive isn't great in snow (at least the wet stuff we get in the PNW), but other than that it was a great little car that "just kept going." We sold it to a neighbor of my inlaws and it continued to be as reliable and solid for them as it was for us; we lost track of it after my inlaws moved. We likely would have kept it if it had front-wheel or AWD, but we lived on a a significant hill with a steep driveway, so it just wasn't as practical for us as our other cars at the time.
Great Car
I bought a wagon this spring with 270k miles on it for $750 that runs great and regularly gets over 40mpg on the highway. Car has new seals, belts, hoses, cooling system, exhaust, wheel bearings, struts and front end and will hopefully get many more miles.
