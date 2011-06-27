Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Ed M. in Redmond, WA , 11/01/2018 Deluxe 4dr Wagon

Rear wheel only drive isn't great in snow (at least the wet stuff we get in the PNW), but other than that it was a great little car that "just kept going." We sold it to a neighbor of my inlaws and it continued to be as reliable and solid for them as it was for us; we lost track of it after my inlaws moved. We likely would have kept it if it had front-wheel or AWD, but we lived on a a significant hill with a steep driveway, so it just wasn't as practical for us as our other cars at the time.