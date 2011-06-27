Used 2005 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best looking Car Ever except a Ferrari
I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE.
My little zip zip
This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it.
Adventures Car Needing Interior Design
Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements.
The best car in the world!!!
I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it.
Celica GT-S
I have a 2000 Celica and it it is one of the funnest sports cars that I have driven. It has great handeling and is fast and fun to drive with the 6- speed. If you do get it with the manuel transmission you have to like to shift because it has a close gear ratio.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 2005 Toyota Celica Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner