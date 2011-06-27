  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews

Baby Supra!

ItalianStallion9090, 03/13/2003
Great car, couldnt have spent my money better, i was looking at an integra or a eclipse, but celicas are cheaper on insurance and look way way way better! I reccomend this car to the everyday driver, for the performance nut / racer i reccomend getting an HKS twin turbo due to supreme lack in bhp and torque.

