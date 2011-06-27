Used 1995 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews
See one? Buy one!
We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.
My little car
I saved my little white Celica from going to the auction lot in 2002 - purchase price $6,300, with 130,000 miles on it. Since then, I've had various things replaced (rear struts, brakes, exhaust [rust from New England], timing belt) all of which I would consider to be normal wear-and-tear. I change the oil religiously. Only recently, upon topping 200,000 miles, has she started to lose her reliability. She is no longer a commuting car, and needs a new radiator and alternator, along with some body work to repair rusted panels - but the frame's still in excellent condition. I'll get a new car, but plan on keeping and maintaining my Celica for weekend drives.
Ageless Celica
Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!
Gets better and better
Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.
1995 GT
Just got her today, but I can tell it is love already. THis one reminds me of my 85 MR2 of days past. From the moment I test drove it you could feel the Toyota quality. Love the short throw shift and the speed / ease of the clutch pedal. And for what some call a bug eye front end others just call HOT!
