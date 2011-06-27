Used 1995 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

See one? Buy one! Bob Remington , 10/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new. Report Abuse

My little car Lauren , 06/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I saved my little white Celica from going to the auction lot in 2002 - purchase price $6,300, with 130,000 miles on it. Since then, I've had various things replaced (rear struts, brakes, exhaust [rust from New England], timing belt) all of which I would consider to be normal wear-and-tear. I change the oil religiously. Only recently, upon topping 200,000 miles, has she started to lose her reliability. She is no longer a commuting car, and needs a new radiator and alternator, along with some body work to repair rusted panels - but the frame's still in excellent condition. I'll get a new car, but plan on keeping and maintaining my Celica for weekend drives.

Ageless Celica Jackie , 08/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!

Gets better and better I love this car , 09/20/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.