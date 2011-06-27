Used 1994 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1994 Toyota Celica GT Jay , 03/23/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After living with my Celica for nearly six years, I still enjoy it in my daily commute of almost 75 miles! Highway mileage suffers slightly due to tall gear ratios in the manual transmission, but acceleration never requires a downshift. On the flip side, city MPG is excellent. I bought the car when it was 5 years old, and reliability is typical bullet-proof Toyota. My Celica has never failed to be a delight, whether engaged in heavy traffic or on the open highway. The rear seat is not for large adults, as you'd expect in this class, however the rear hatch and split-folding rear seats offer loads of cargo-hauling flexibilty. I'd strongly recommend the Celica to anyone considering buying one. Report Abuse

Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking chris001 , 07/29/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Unbelievable car. I bought it used with 40,000 miles on it in 2000. I am now over 260,000 miles and the original timing belt finally gave out. Last month I passed NJ emissions inspection with the original exhaust system. I have been in two front end collisions and the car just won't quit.

Best decision I made malcominthemiddle , 09/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I first bought this car back in the end of 1993. I got the sport package on it which helped the handling alot. When I bought the car it only had four miles on it, now i am at 194,000 miles 10 years later. I have had no problems with the car except for one clutch and a timing belt (thats impressive to my mechanics). The car drives the same way it did when I first rolled her off the lot, I will never sell her. The car isnt as heavy as most people think, lighter than Integra and Prelude. The engine doesnt produce much horsepower but it does give you a kick off the line. To get more power I was thinking about swapping engines from a JDM turbo AWD Celica which

A great car for me and maybe you too RJG , 05/25/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this is a wonderful car, great design, quick enough, handles well, reliable, not too hard to work on and easy to find a place to do work when needed, bigger than it looks. I like this car and plan to keep it for a long long long time since I cannot find anything that matches up with it.