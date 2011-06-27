Used 1994 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
21 reviews
1994 Toyota Celica GT

Jay, 03/23/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

After living with my Celica for nearly six years, I still enjoy it in my daily commute of almost 75 miles! Highway mileage suffers slightly due to tall gear ratios in the manual transmission, but acceleration never requires a downshift. On the flip side, city MPG is excellent. I bought the car when it was 5 years old, and reliability is typical bullet-proof Toyota. My Celica has never failed to be a delight, whether engaged in heavy traffic or on the open highway. The rear seat is not for large adults, as you'd expect in this class, however the rear hatch and split-folding rear seats offer loads of cargo-hauling flexibilty. I'd strongly recommend the Celica to anyone considering buying one.

Report Abuse

Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking

chris001, 07/29/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Unbelievable car. I bought it used with 40,000 miles on it in 2000. I am now over 260,000 miles and the original timing belt finally gave out. Last month I passed NJ emissions inspection with the original exhaust system. I have been in two front end collisions and the car just won't quit.

Report Abuse

Best decision I made

malcominthemiddle, 09/21/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I first bought this car back in the end of 1993. I got the sport package on it which helped the handling alot. When I bought the car it only had four miles on it, now i am at 194,000 miles 10 years later. I have had no problems with the car except for one clutch and a timing belt (thats impressive to my mechanics). The car drives the same way it did when I first rolled her off the lot, I will never sell her. The car isnt as heavy as most people think, lighter than Integra and Prelude. The engine doesnt produce much horsepower but it does give you a kick off the line. To get more power I was thinking about swapping engines from a JDM turbo AWD Celica which

Report Abuse

A great car for me and maybe you too

RJG, 05/25/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this is a wonderful car, great design, quick enough, handles well, reliable, not too hard to work on and easy to find a place to do work when needed, bigger than it looks. I like this car and plan to keep it for a long long long time since I cannot find anything that matches up with it.

Report Abuse

Original owner 13 years and counting

Proud Original Owner, 02/11/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car is still beautiful and drives better than many of the new cars I test drive in vain. I know I can't drive this forever, but once you have this car you will see nothing is good enough for you (that you can afford anyway). Still have original exhaust system, it passes emissions every year. All I have done is normal maintenence, and tune ups, except starter was rebuilt in year 10, just $8 in parts - big deal. If you can find one that was maintained like mine, you can't go wrong. A wonderful used car. I keep mine gleaming and it still turns heads after all these years. I won't ever sell it, even though I will buy another new car soon. Now, to find room to store this car...

Report Abuse
