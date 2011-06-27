  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Celica
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG261922
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg17/22 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/477.0 mi.270.3/349.8 mi.302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG261922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque102 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l2.0 l2.2 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.34.3 in.34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.47.9 in.47.7 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.26.8 in.26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.49.3 in.49.2 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.174.0 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.3272 lbs.2844 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.50.4 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base99.4 in.99.4 in.99.4 in.
Width67.1 in.68.7 in.67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno25 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Bluish Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bluish Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Black
  • Bluish Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
