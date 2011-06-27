Estimated values
2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,765
|$17,612
|$20,493
|Clean
|$14,199
|$16,927
|$19,677
|Average
|$13,068
|$15,557
|$18,046
|Rough
|$11,937
|$14,186
|$16,415
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,912
|$18,981
|$22,084
|Clean
|$15,302
|$18,242
|$21,205
|Average
|$14,083
|$16,765
|$19,447
|Rough
|$12,864
|$15,288
|$17,690