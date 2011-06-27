Used 1994 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Camry is the Car toyotaduude , 03/27/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The 1994 XLE Camry is luxury and reliability combined with a cheetah. Ok, not really a cheetah, more like 185 horses. I have purchased my Camry pre-owned in '02 and have put over 130k with 265k and counting. If you want to spend money on other things in life, then I highly recommend buying a Camry and maintain it. The investment will pay dividends. Report Abuse

Superb reliability Very happy customer , 03/03/2016 LE 4dr Sedan 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought my 94 Camry 2.2L in 2011 with 107,000 miles. Now has 157, 000 and have only replaced the starter and oil changes. Starter went out due to sitting in the garage for almost a year, due to circumstances, not mechanical issues. Honestly the best car I've ever owned. The reliability of this car is ridiculously high. Last winter we got a ton of snow and she powered through everywhere we went with no issues. Even had to push my girlfriend's SUV into our driveway with it. Cant go wrong with this car, my only complaints are: the the A/C hasnt worked since I bought it due to a leak. And the muffler rusted off, so its louder than normal but not excessive. Parts are easy to find and cheap to buy if you need them. Highly recommended Around 25-30 mpg, Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car but easy to be stolen Mario , 10/15/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful My car was a great car in all ways. unfortunately My 1994 green toyota Camry le V6 was stolen this Wednesday in Inglewood, CA. if you really want one of these cars you better install an state of the art alarm and electronic locater. I hope the police will find it.

Such Endurance... proxity , 10/13/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've done very little maintenance on my LE due to little time and money. This was a 3-year period... the car refuses to die. I'm impressed. --- The only complaint I have is the cheap plastic on the door handles, both, inside and out. Be careful not to open the doors too hard. It's a minor issue, but can be considerably annoying at times.