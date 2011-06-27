Used 1992 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Worse than my mother in law

Ramses the Great, 03/31/2016
LE V6 4dr Wagon
smells horrible-worse than tuna and garlic breath. I hate this car, unreliable and doesn't work. the only working thing is the A/C but the knobs fell off. It keeps dying and it took me three green lights to get through an intersection. Not the best way to attract the ladies acts as women repellent. Should be driven off a cliff and lit on fire and thrown up on. If you own one give it away as a gift or use for target practice.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
1992 Camry V6 Wagon

tracyd, 02/29/2004
I bought this used with just over 100K on it. Have done all the usual maintenance items, and had to rebuild the transmission at 145K (fluid pump leaked), but it is a very solid, reliable car that looks great to this day. Definitely won't be replacing any time soon.

Fine

larita1, 06/03/2004
Ther is nothing that I dislike about this wagon. I would rather have this that a Brand New Car of any type. By the way "IT IS NOT FOR SALE PERIOD"

