Used 1992 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

Worse than my mother in law Ramses the Great , 03/31/2016 LE V6 4dr Wagon 0 of 2 people found this review helpful smells horrible-worse than tuna and garlic breath. I hate this car, unreliable and doesn't work. the only working thing is the A/C but the knobs fell off. It keeps dying and it took me three green lights to get through an intersection. Not the best way to attract the ladies acts as women repellent. Should be driven off a cliff and lit on fire and thrown up on. If you own one give it away as a gift or use for target practice.

1992 Camry V6 Wagon tracyd , 02/29/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this used with just over 100K on it. Have done all the usual maintenance items, and had to rebuild the transmission at 145K (fluid pump leaked), but it is a very solid, reliable car that looks great to this day. Definitely won't be replacing any time soon.