Used 1992 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews
Worse than my mother in law
smells horrible-worse than tuna and garlic breath. I hate this car, unreliable and doesn't work. the only working thing is the A/C but the knobs fell off. It keeps dying and it took me three green lights to get through an intersection. Not the best way to attract the ladies acts as women repellent. Should be driven off a cliff and lit on fire and thrown up on. If you own one give it away as a gift or use for target practice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
1992 Camry V6 Wagon
I bought this used with just over 100K on it. Have done all the usual maintenance items, and had to rebuild the transmission at 145K (fluid pump leaked), but it is a very solid, reliable car that looks great to this day. Definitely won't be replacing any time soon.
Fine
Ther is nothing that I dislike about this wagon. I would rather have this that a Brand New Car of any type. By the way "IT IS NOT FOR SALE PERIOD"
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1992 Toyota Camry Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner