Used 1990 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/445.2 mi.
|302.1/397.5 mi.
|270.3/365.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|156 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|182.1 in.
|182.1 in.
|183.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2811 lbs.
|3086 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.6 cu.ft.
|14.6 cu.ft.
|no
|Height
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|102.4 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
