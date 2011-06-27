  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG242119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg19/25 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.302.1/397.5 mi.270.3/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG242119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm156 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length182.1 in.182.1 in.183.1 in.
Curb weight2811 lbs.3086 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.no
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
