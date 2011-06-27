2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Near perfect vehicle Cotton , 12/17/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Bought a 2020 camry hybrid le. After driving for a while now my wife and decided this is near perfect car. How to make it better I have no idea as it is smooth, quiet, intuitive, comfortable, roomy a d dependable. Recently drove my daughter to college 2.5 hours each way. She drove there a d is a bit of a lead foot still averaged almost 47 mpg this includes city a d highway combined. On drive home I drove and was very conscious of power usage and typically ran 4mph over speed limit. I averaged 53 8 mpg. Report Abuse

Almost perfect Mike in Pasadena , 10/23/2019 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I recently took delivery on a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. It is a beautiful vehicle, inside and out, with Wind Chill Pearl exterior. This generation of Camry Hybrids (introduced in 2018) is more powerful, more comfortable, more efficient, and quieter than any previous generation. I do, however, have a bone to pick with Toyota. Hankook tires? I expected Michelins. No seat memory? For a $39,847 MSRP vehicle, that's an outrage. Not to quibble, but Toyota charges $60 for a rear-bumper "appliqué" that you can barely see. Despite these "minor" disappointments, the 2020 Camry Hybrid XLE is superior, in many ways, to its Honda counterpart. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First Hybrid Philip Allen , 11/29/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I Traded in My F-150 (luxury FX2 V-8) for the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE. This is my 1st Week of Driving it and my 2 Main Concerns Overall Feel and MPG have both exceeded expectations. This car actually Feels and Drives more Solid and Smooth (not to mention more nimble) than my F-150 and the MPG is Ridiculous in a Good Way! I like the apple car play that uses my iphone google maps for Nav much better than the Ford SYNC Navigation, I gave up Heated seats and Moonroof but not missing them. The Acceleration of the 2.5 lit engine when the Sport Option is used is more than adequate for Merging or Passing (will actually push you back in your seat a bit when engaged) and the intelligent cruise control is a great feature. The lane assist is ok, but I prefer to leave it off while driving. Overall I was hesitant on how I would like the Transition from my F-150 to this Hybrid but so far , I am loving it 👍. Yes, it was a big Transition but when we sold our RV, I no longer had a need to pull something and the gas guzzler lost its ego appeal 😉. Oh and I can't actually tell you what my MPG on my first tank is yet....because after driving it over a week, I STILL have'nt had to stop for Gas!! 😍 Report Abuse

Battery dead if leave for a week. Paul McManamon , 03/11/2020 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 39 of 47 people found this review helpful I just bought a new 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid. Great car, but we left for a little over a week, came back and the battery was dead. Got a jump from AAA, and took it to the dealer to be checked out. The dealer told me there are lot of small batter drains going all the time, and no way to turn them off without some after market change. If you leave this vehicle for a week or so the batter will always die. This is a design flaw. I would not have bought this vehicle if i had know that. I had a 2009 Camry hybrid, and it was great, but I could leave that car at the airport and not have it die. Shame about this flaw. Avoid this vehicle if you will ever leave it more then a week. Report Abuse