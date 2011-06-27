2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Neat Car
I didn't know that a hybrid could be so sporty. The car has a great deal of tech features and has a really good drive while getting 42 mpg a gallon. That is why anyone would get this car. Gas prices will go up and down but value is value!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Exceeds expectations
This car replaces a 2011 Prius which was a great car but uncomfortable. This car is beautiful, full of conveniences and extremely comfortable. I love it! I have no idea how it will go as far as repairs but the Prius was almost never in the shop so I expect even better from this Toyota.
- Performance
- Comfort
I am enjoy this car!!
The reason I bought it b/c it has 50+ MPG. To me, fuel efficiency is more important than 300 HP. I live in LA. Every day I have to fight my way through the heavy traffic. I believe one of the reviews said they only get 37 MPG. He/she probably doesn't know how it works. Maybe later, they will find out how to get to 50 MPG. When I first drive the car, I only get to 42MPG. The second time, I drove, I got to 45MPG. Not until the fifth time, I achieved 54 MPG. Yes. NO ECO mode, just a normal mode. I reached almost 700 miles per tank. This is really a good car to drive. I made a good choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This car exceeds my expectations.
I looked at the Camry Hybrid (XLE) and Accord Hybrid (Touring). I had read reviews the noted the Accord’s mileage was materially less than the Camry’s which tilted me in favor of the Camry. Well…I have not been disappointed. I average over 65+ miles to and from work every day in NJ. I’ve had the car a little more than one month and have driver over 3,200 miles. I average 45 mpg around town, 48 on county roads and 44 when driving hard on the highway. The fit and finish is superb. The controls on the steering wheel are intuitive. The radio and sound is great (36 memorized stations). The AC is plentiful. The trunk is large, open and unobstructed. The rear seat room fits my 6’ son. It is quiet. Responsive? It tracks correctly on corners and the highway. I’m not looking for hard acceleration, but when required, when I have a short lane to merge in NJ, it is more than quick. I noted one minor door trim that was not perfectly flush to the seal. Not since I bought a Volvo 940 wagon 25 years ago has a car made me happier with my decision long after the purchase. The Toyota is a winner.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
In love
Purchased the Camry XLE hybrid and so far it is amazing The gas mileage is tricky the more you drive it the better the rating will be it also depends on how heavy your foot is on the gas I average 42-44 MPG but on the shorter drives less than 10 miles I get anything from 35-39 mpg. So far the car is great and I’m hoping it was built with the Toyota reliability we all know and love.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
