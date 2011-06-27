Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,196*
Total Cash Price
$19,804
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,800*
Total Cash Price
$20,200
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,369*
Total Cash Price
$27,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$332
|$1,452
|$663
|$778
|$1,103
|$4,328
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,241
|Financing
|$1,065
|$857
|$634
|$396
|$144
|$3,096
|Depreciation
|$4,090
|$2,052
|$1,806
|$1,601
|$1,436
|$10,985
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,407
|$6,403
|$5,252
|$5,047
|$5,087
|$30,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,365
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,481
|$676
|$794
|$1,125
|$4,415
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,099
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,086
|$874
|$647
|$404
|$147
|$3,158
|Depreciation
|$4,172
|$2,093
|$1,842
|$1,633
|$1,465
|$11,205
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,575
|$6,531
|$5,357
|$5,148
|$5,189
|$30,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,862
|Maintenance
|$455
|$1,989
|$908
|$1,066
|$1,511
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,459
|$1,174
|$869
|$543
|$197
|$4,242
|Depreciation
|$5,603
|$2,811
|$2,474
|$2,193
|$1,967
|$15,049
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,518
|$8,772
|$7,195
|$6,914
|$6,969
|$41,369
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Camry Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
