Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,947*
Total Cash Price
$19,990
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,586*
Total Cash Price
$20,390
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,767*
Total Cash Price
$27,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$1,631
|$648
|$763
|$270
|$2,040
|$5,352
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,075
|$865
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,125
|Depreciation
|$4,408
|$2,055
|$1,809
|$1,603
|$1,439
|$11,314
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,148
|$5,658
|$5,420
|$4,612
|$6,109
|$31,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,365
|Maintenance
|$1,664
|$661
|$778
|$275
|$2,081
|$5,459
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,276
|Financing
|$1,097
|$882
|$653
|$408
|$148
|$3,188
|Depreciation
|$4,496
|$2,096
|$1,845
|$1,635
|$1,468
|$11,540
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,351
|$5,771
|$5,528
|$4,704
|$6,231
|$32,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,862
|Maintenance
|$2,234
|$888
|$1,045
|$370
|$2,795
|$7,332
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,473
|$1,185
|$877
|$548
|$199
|$4,281
|Depreciation
|$6,039
|$2,815
|$2,478
|$2,196
|$1,971
|$15,500
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,903
|$7,751
|$7,425
|$6,318
|$8,369
|$43,767
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
