Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Updated Review After 5 years and 100k Miles yungunz , 05/29/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Here is the original review I wrote 5 years ago: http://www.edmunds.com/toyota/camry-hybrid/2009/consumer-reviews/the-smart-way-to-move.html?style=100975664&sub=&reviewId=103341721 What can I say, it's been a great 5 year run! I've averaged 35mpg getting about 450-500 miles per tank. Also, I NEVER had to change my brakes! It has something to do with the braking system and the promotion of safer/slower driving. I am thrilled with my purchase. All you have to do is get your oil changes every 5k miles and rotate your tires often! Free oil changes at my dealership was a bonus. I changed my tires at 35k and 85k miles. I was hoping by now Toyota would release some sort of AWD Hybrid. A+++

394,000 miles and still going strong!!! T. Gibson , 10/23/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful We have owned our 2009 Camry Hybrid since it was new and it has been the the best vehicle we have ever bought. My husband travels about 60,000 miles a year and gas is a huge expense. Buying a hybrid was the most economical choice for us and after looking at the Prius, he loved the room and options offered on the Camry. It now has 394,101 miles on it and we have yet to replace the batteries or have any major issue with it. We take exceptional care of all of our vehicles, so if it needs to be done, it is done. Other than routine maintenance, we have only had to change the oil every 5000 miles, replace the tires after about 60,000 - 70,000 miles and maintain the brakes and rotors as needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

50K and still going strong dkgoren , 05/01/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful My 09 Camry Hybrid is approaching 3 years old and just hit 50K miles. The car has been extremely reiliable, with no mechanical failures and just doing basic maintance (oil changes every 5-7K, tire rotations, etc). I live in Maine, so in the winter, the mileage does drop to around 32, but in the summer, it can be as high as about 38 - that's not to say that I can't get above that for shorter amounts of time, but I've yet to have a full tank average more than about 39MPG......I'm still very happy with the mileage, especially with current gas prices.

The Good and The Bad BillT , 06/14/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The car is saving me plenty of money. I am a moderately aggressive driver, but with conscious throttle application, the car has been achieving 36-39mpg over 6000 miles. The car is very spacious and comfortable for 4 people. The car is fully loaded, and as such it has all the amenities that I could want. The navigation is easy to use and follow, although it needs an update. The JBL sound system is truly amazing, although it does cause a few rattles in the car. Bluetooth is great and easy to use. The acceleration is more than adequate, although a little more oomph and less drone from the CVT would be nice. The handling is not sporty AT ALL, but the ride is very smooth and ultra quiet.