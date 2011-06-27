  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. 2020 Toyota Avalon
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Avalon
5(48%)4(28%)3(12%)2(8%)1(4%)
4.1
25 reviews
Write a review
See all Avalons for sale
MSRP Starting at
$35,875
Save as much as $7,302
Select your model:
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car on the road

Ron1676, 12/03/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

Driving A hybrid limited! The car is remarkable! Load with a lot safety features at a great price. Last trip I took was 300 miles and I got 47 MPG! For a large car this is fantastic. The quality of the workmanship is second to none! The ride is very smooth and everything works like you would expect!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Avalon
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

Lovin it!

Glen, 01/24/2020
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I went with the 2020 Avalon Touring. Have nothing but great things to say about it. It handles very well, looks great, rides great and has the power that I need. I babied it the first 1000 miles, but am now getting on it and it delivers!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

JimR

JimR, 12/11/2019
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
38 of 42 people found this review helpful

Be careful when climbing in - ceiling lower than previous car (2 inches)

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Avalon
Build and Pricetoyota.com

My Avalon is my ES

Toyota Lover for Life, 05/06/2020
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great car for the money! I purchased black w/black interior w/ JBL sound system. I think it drives nice and smooth. It has great power and handling. I’m really Impressed with its stylish looks... Compared to ES. It’s pretty much the same car with a lessor price tag. I love my Avalon! I intend to have it for a very long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Give your new Avalon a thorough review

IrishGal, 01/11/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
30 of 34 people found this review helpful

We have been loyal Toyota owners for almost 40 years and have always been a cheerleader of the quality for their products. After buying, and loving, our 2013 Avalon Hybrid we were excited to buy the 2020 version (Hybrid). However, after one day of owning the car I noticed a severe distortion in the rear window. The view through the rear-view mirror was so distracting and distorted that we felt it was a safety issue. The dealership was extremely supportive and helpful but Toyota corporate was not - they acknowledged there was a problem but didn't have a resolution because replacement glass was also distorted. This issue was not isolated to the Avalons, some Camrys also showed the same problem. Thank goodness another Avaon at the dealership had a rear window (a different lot #) that was acceptable. We're now happy but how many other dissatisfied car owners will it take to get Toyota corporate to own up to the issue of a manufacturing defect? We too are missing the Android app as others have mentioned. On the positive side, the ride is phenomenal, engine power is much better, safety features are great, if not a bit overwhelming.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Avalons for sale

Related 2020 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars