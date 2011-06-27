2020 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

IrishGal , 01/11/2020 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

30 of 34 people found this review helpful

We have been loyal Toyota owners for almost 40 years and have always been a cheerleader of the quality for their products. After buying, and loving, our 2013 Avalon Hybrid we were excited to buy the 2020 version (Hybrid). However, after one day of owning the car I noticed a severe distortion in the rear window. The view through the rear-view mirror was so distracting and distorted that we felt it was a safety issue. The dealership was extremely supportive and helpful but Toyota corporate was not - they acknowledged there was a problem but didn't have a resolution because replacement glass was also distorted. This issue was not isolated to the Avalons, some Camrys also showed the same problem. Thank goodness another Avaon at the dealership had a rear window (a different lot #) that was acceptable. We're now happy but how many other dissatisfied car owners will it take to get Toyota corporate to own up to the issue of a manufacturing defect? We too are missing the Android app as others have mentioned. On the positive side, the ride is phenomenal, engine power is much better, safety features are great, if not a bit overwhelming.