2020 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews
Best car on the road
Driving A hybrid limited! The car is remarkable! Load with a lot safety features at a great price. Last trip I took was 300 miles and I got 47 MPG! For a large car this is fantastic. The quality of the workmanship is second to none! The ride is very smooth and everything works like you would expect!
Lovin it!
I went with the 2020 Avalon Touring. Have nothing but great things to say about it. It handles very well, looks great, rides great and has the power that I need. I babied it the first 1000 miles, but am now getting on it and it delivers!!
JimR
Be careful when climbing in - ceiling lower than previous car (2 inches)
My Avalon is my ES
Great car for the money! I purchased black w/black interior w/ JBL sound system. I think it drives nice and smooth. It has great power and handling. I’m really Impressed with its stylish looks... Compared to ES. It’s pretty much the same car with a lessor price tag. I love my Avalon! I intend to have it for a very long time.
Give your new Avalon a thorough review
We have been loyal Toyota owners for almost 40 years and have always been a cheerleader of the quality for their products. After buying, and loving, our 2013 Avalon Hybrid we were excited to buy the 2020 version (Hybrid). However, after one day of owning the car I noticed a severe distortion in the rear window. The view through the rear-view mirror was so distracting and distorted that we felt it was a safety issue. The dealership was extremely supportive and helpful but Toyota corporate was not - they acknowledged there was a problem but didn't have a resolution because replacement glass was also distorted. This issue was not isolated to the Avalons, some Camrys also showed the same problem. Thank goodness another Avaon at the dealership had a rear window (a different lot #) that was acceptable. We're now happy but how many other dissatisfied car owners will it take to get Toyota corporate to own up to the issue of a manufacturing defect? We too are missing the Android app as others have mentioned. On the positive side, the ride is phenomenal, engine power is much better, safety features are great, if not a bit overwhelming.
