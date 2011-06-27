Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

ONE YEAR IN! SOLID, FAST CAR! WORTH CHECKING OUT!! CaliforniaZombie , 02/26/2018 XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned several cars and trucks in my time. From BMW's to GMC's. My last vehicle was a Jaguar S Type. That was luxury and speed. I had an '05 that I bought off lease. It was great, but time caught up with it. Enter my Avalon. I (again) bought a lease return (2015 Model) with low mileage. This car handles well, has speed, and solid braking. When I have to (on occasion) I have blown BMW's and Lexis drivers off the line. This ride has a 3.5 L V-6, and 268 HP....it's Fast! The ride is on the firm side, although you have options for eco and sport as well. The chassis is the same as the lower end Lexis models. It has all the bells and whistles (heated seats, various dash screens for computer mileage, eco boost, etc, bluetooth, and sat radio). Climate system works nicely. Inside the cabin, there is a bit of a "plastic feel", and the silver foil that wraps the cup holders is starting to peel. Those are the only complaints!! I had this car for one year...and ZERO Problems! Just change the oil and rotate the tires so far. Mileage is 21 in and around town, and (I know this may be had to believe!) I got 31 MPG on a recent 200 mile R/T!! This is a SOLID, well produced car that has styling as well as reliability, and the all important SPEED! As an owner, I can highly recommend this vehicle!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury and quality for less SSoeun , 12/31/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I just got the 2015 limited in year end clearance; I got the best price for the best car. I test BMW 3 series, Cadillac ATS, Buick Regal and Lacrosse. I found Avalon limited on the top line in term of luxury, tech, stylish, smooth and quiet on free way on par with Lacrosse but better tech, gas mileage, expect more reliable than Lacrosse. But I was disappointed a bid on free way, I don't much wind but tire sound with the road on the 18' wheel. The Avalon has plenty of power though it has only 268 hp and 248 torque compared to 3 series, regal, lacrosse, ATS are more power and torque but I did not feel much different. The ATS, Regal, and 3 Series are good for quick move and corner but more windy on freeway when Lacrosse on the to ride on freeway-- smooth, quiet, and balance due to its heavy weight 4000lb vs Avalon 3560lb but 18city/28 hwy vs 21city/31 hwy. Quality, luxury, stylish, and bargain price at the end of the year make me to pick Avalon limited over the rest.

Lexus price but not Lexus quality T , 03/10/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 26 people found this review helpful After disappointment with the quality decline in Honda's interior trim I decided to go with Toyota and thought their flagship would be well worth it. I assumed I was getting a car commensurate in quality with its price, but boy was I wrong. First, the positive. The engine is well matched with this car and it has adequate pickup, particularly in sport mode. It makes a very subtle but noticeable difference in acceleration. Unfortunately, sport mode must be selected every time you drive as the car only retains normal or eco mode when you turn off the engine. Minor detail. The other positive is that the interior is very well laid out and looks great. As for quality, the wind and road noise is quite noticeable in this car. It's not a deal killer, but it is more than I would expect for something with a $40k+ MSRP. There are also some really stupid choices Toyota made with this car such as the Nav/phone system. I understand that certain things deactivate when you're moving, but using hands-free calling can be a hassle because if you need to call a number with an automated phone tree (for example, calling Toyota) and you must enter in a number prompt instead of speaking it, you have to pick up your phone and dial it from there. The number pad on the car's screen deactivates. So much for the "safety" aspect of hands-free. In terms of quality, Toyota must've gone on vacation. My analog speedometer is about 3 mph off from the digital one, an insignificant deal but an annoyance regardless. This is common to these cars, but Toyota will not fix it as 1-3 mph variance is "within tolerance." The seat heaters are nice, but the seat coolers are next to useless. I've had seat coolers that work, but these don't do much at all. There is also an annoying buzz/rattle coming from the door panels when the radio is on. After four fruitless attempts to get this fixed at the dealership and with no help from the corporate office I finally took the doors apart myself and added a ton of soundproofing material. It mitigated the issue, but I really don't think DIY is an acceptable solution to a manufacturing issue on a new, much less "flagship," vehicle. Then, there's the stereo itself. It sounds great... when it works. It randomly loses connectivity with my phone and has, on multiple occasion, gone into a sequence of rebooting itself. The problem is intermittent and cannot be replicated, so Toyota offers no assistance on fixing it. Lastly, the car has developed an intermittent hesitation when it starts. As best I could, I tracked it down to times when the car sat for an hour or two and the temperature was warm and humid. I even provided video proof of it occurring. Initially, Toyota stated that they cannot replicate the issue and ignored it, but I finally was able to get them to acknowledge it as an issue. However, their response was to blame me and state that "I was pushing the button wrong." I'm not sure how that could be the case, but I went several rounds with them before finally giving up in frustration. While the engine has yet to not start at all, I suspect it is a matter of time as issues with cars rarely get better on their own and often progress. I've purchased several cars over the years and must say that this is the most disappointing one I've owned. It's not the worst, but I expected much more based on Toyota's reputation and the fact that this is their flagship. The best decision I made with this car was to trade it in. Never again, Toyota.

Glare is a safety issue. Bruno , 09/09/2016 XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful I have been driving this car for a year. The vehicle came with tint installed by the dealer. The rear glass is angled in such a way that it produces excessive glare. This affects visibility, and increases the risk of a collision when backing up or shifting lanes. I've already had a few close calls because of this issue. In addition, the navigation screen is likewise prone to excessive glare from sunlight passing thru the front glass. Not only is it difficult to see the navigation map but it limits the usefulness of the back up camera. I have the touring version, equipped with 18 inch wheels. When the road is well paved, the ride is quiet and smooth; however, road imperfections are transmitted into the cabin in a pronounced manner. I also own a Mazda 3 and a Volkswagen Golf, and these compact cars absorb bumps and potholes better. Lastly, Entune is so erratic that it is exasperating to use. I've owned several Toyotas in the past, and I have to say, this one was a bit disappointing.