Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(69%)4(19%)3(8%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.5
118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It is what we thought it would be...

iknowhatikno, 10/17/2012
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a used Avalon, this is the year to start from. The revised 6 speed transmission is a marked improvement in smoothness, gas mileage, and reliability over the 5 speed autos from 2005-07. There are numerous websites and complaints about thse tranys). Also, the car was freshened on the exterior and has an Ipod plug. The one issue with the '08 model year is the headlamp assemblies, which are a well-documented problem. The good news is that Toyota extended the warranty for the headlamp assemblies for 5 years and 75000 miles from the original in service date. But you have to call Toyota because many dealers will rip off the unsaavy. The Avalon is otherwise a great car.

Report Abuse

2nd Avalon

Lee Cantrelle, 11/27/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is my second Avalon, first was 2001. This car fits me for size, 6'2", and still allows comfortable seating in the back. I sold my other one with 140k Miles and the guy drove it to 400k. I have 200k on this 2008. The only issue this car ever gave me was a dead battery. I love the gadgets in this car for laser cruise control and the other creature comforts. I do my regular maintenance as I drive a lot. I am looking at a third one as they have served me well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love it!

ksgirl1, 10/30/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2/11. It now has 101,000mi on it. I have it serviced at Toyota and it always checks out fine. So far I have been nothing but pleased. I have put 22,000 miles on it and have taken it on several long 2 day road trips. It is very comfortable. I have two small children and the backseat has tons of space for both of them and all of their stuff. Love the reclining back seats and built in sunshade. Trunk is huge. I have all the bells and whistles and love the navigation, built in Bluetooth etc. We just recently replaced the battery, other than that no issues. Would highly recommend.

Report Abuse

Great Car Except Float Handling

rfcn2, 11/30/2012
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

When I went shopping in 2008 I really wanted a Caddy CTS or an Acura RL. CTS could not be ordered with blue tooth for phone or laser cruise control. CTS by far drove the best. My Dad passed away about this time and left me a 2001 Avalon. It was a basic one but was very comfortable and got great MPG. So as almost an afterthought I went to Toyota dealer. They had the features I wanted and the car was 15 grand less than Acura. I really planned to hate the Toyota. I now think it is one of the best cars I have owned. Still is floaty and poor on curvy roads. Still overpowers the front wheels if too much gas is given. A great value IMHO. Amazing MPG for something this fast.

Report Abuse

Solid

the rock, 08/09/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Bought the demo with 8k miles on it for mama. She is completely satisfied and so am I. 33 mpg on the highway if you can believe that. That overall has been the most pleasant surprise. Considered the Lexus but why pay 10-15k more? This has all the features without the increase in price. The 08 is sleeker than the 11 and looks sharper.

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles