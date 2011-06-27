  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,800
See Avalon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,350
See Avalon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,540
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg19/28 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.351.5/518.0 mi.351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm280 hp @ 6200 rpm280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
360 watts stereo outputnonoyes
JBL premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
12 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
cargo netyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
leatheryesnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
clothnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.3490 lbs.3600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd..29 cd..29 cd.
Length197.2 in.197.2 in.197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.121.3 cu.ft.121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
  • Light Gray
  • Graphite
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R H tiresyesnoyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P215/60R H tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,800
Starting MSRP
$26,350
Starting MSRP
$33,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Avalon InventorySee Avalon InventorySee Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2005 Toyota Avalon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles