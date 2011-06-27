Used 2000 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love it or leave it.......can't decide katahydem , 01/17/2013 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost 13 years now and still am not tired of it. I'd like to get something else - different style vehicle but this car is paying me now. Gas mileage is better than any new car I've looked at and can still trust its reliability. There have been some problems, sensor issues most often but they've been manageable. We had some real wheel rust and had it taken care of. My car looks newer and better than a lot of newer cars out there. Report Abuse

The Mighty Avalon cardodger , 02/25/2013 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I purchased my XLS used with 175,000 miles on it. I was looking for reliability, safety, and a low payment vehicle that could help me while I paid of credit cards. The car has been reliable, comfortable, and a pleasure to own. Everyone wants me to do the driving when a group is going somewhere and no-one thinks it has the mileage that it does (200K+ now). I keep getting the urge to look at other cars that might be more sporty or fun to drive but look at the reviews and issues with other cars and can't think of anything more fun than having had no problems at all with this terrific car. I would recommend it to anyone who needs to drive - any distance...

Best car I've ever had!! clatterpastor , 02/25/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my Avalon with 92k miles on it. A friend had driven one from his father's car lot and remarked at what great gas mileage he got on a road trip. I drove it and bought it immediately. The road manners are what you would expect for a luxury sedan of this type; not sporty but "safe" feeling. I have driven it on 16-18 hour trips for years and was always comfortable (5'11" 180). Mileage had always been 28-29 hwy. and 20-22 city. We now have 236K on the car and have only done brakes once, timing belt, water pump and seals twice, replaced the sub-woofer and that's all! It has been the most reliable car I have owned and that includes Mercedes, Hondas, Lincoln and Ford. I plan to buy another!

They don't make them like this anymore. ncguy33 , 09/10/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 126000 miles on it. Now a few miles from 200000, I hav'nt had to do anything but oil changes to it. These 2000-2004 model Avalons are the last of the great Toyotas. The newer Toyotas quality cannot compare. There's no better used sedan out there, bar none.. from the comfort and the gas mileage to the realiability.